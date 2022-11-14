Russia’s Skolkovo Innovation Center aims to boost tech partnership with India

Moscow-based Skolkovo Innovation Center, the largest innovation ecosystem in Eastern Europe, aims to develop a strong partnership with India – seen as an entry point to the Asia. The business mission between November 14–18 is being undertaken to further enhance long-term cooperation and promote technological transfer and support startups in developing high-tech products and finding potential partners on the local market.

The business mission is being conducted to encourage cross-border cooperation for stimulating innovation and mark the emergence of Skolkovo representative in India. The participants in the mission include Corp.bank, EdgeCenter, Geometa, Serpzilla, Lexema, Super Motorica.

The Indian Chamber of International Business (ICIB), Invest India, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), Russian Embassy in India and Russian Trade Representation Office in India are supporting the initiative and an opening networking event will take place on November 15 in New Delhi.

The future cooperation between Skolkovo and Indian associates will be discussed, tech startups will pitch products in the fields of smart cities, cloud, automatisation, FinTech, cybersecurity, and social networks.

Yuri Saprykin, Vice President of the Skolkovo Foundation for Regional and International Development said, “With 6.5% economy growth rate in 2022 and 13% GDP share in ICT and digital economy sectors, India is an apparent point of attraction for technology companies worldwide. Entering Indian market is challenging but potentially rewarding — we see our role in boosting the process for Skolkovo residents.”

Skolkovo includes more than 3300 tech startups and a territory of 400 hectares housing a Technopark, R&D centers of industrial partners and a postgraduate Institute of Science and Technology.