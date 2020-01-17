Russian army delegation visits key military logistics’ installations in Agra

By: |
Published: January 17, 2020 4:33:33 PM

The delegation was briefed about the modernised logistics installation, which provides important electrical and technical equipment to the Indian Army, it said.

Russian army, Russian army delegation, Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Major General Andrei Kozlov, Indian Army logistics, Army Base Workshop

An army delegation from Russia visited the key military logistics’ installations and the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra as it wrapped up its two-day tour to the Uttar Pradesh city on Friday. The five-member delegation, led by Major General Andrei Kozlov, Chief of the Directorate of the Military Railway Service of the Eastern Military District, visited the Army Base Workshop and the Central Ordnance Depot in Agra, an official release issued here said. The delegation was briefed about the modernised logistics installation, which provides important electrical and technical equipment to the Indian Army, it said.

The visit of the Russian delegation to various Indian Army logistics establishment further strengthens the cooperation and military ties between the two nations, the release said.

Before returning to Delhi, the delegation visited the Taj Mahal, the release said.

