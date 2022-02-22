Russia-Ukraine crisis: India calls for de-escalation of tensions, urges constructive diplomacy

India’s envoy to the United Nations TS Tirumurti said “To avoid scaling up of tensions, constructive diplomacy is need of the hour.”

At an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, India called for “de-escalation of tensions’’ and expressed concern over the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The session was held soon after the Russian President Vladimir Putin through a televised address announced the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk regions located in eastern Ukraine as independent.

India’s view at UNSC

Reiterating that the well-being of the Indian nationals is a priority, India’s envoy to the United Nations TS Tirumurti said “To avoid scaling up of tensions, constructive diplomacy is need of the hour.”

Calling for restraint on all sides, Ambassador Tirumurti said that the immediate priority is a de-escalation of tensions. According to the statement made at the UNSC urgent meeting, he said “escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern”. Adding, “These “developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region”.

The meeting took place following a letter from Ukraine seeking an emergency session and was followed by similar requests by others led by the US.

Interestingly, the month of February has Russia as the President of the Security Council.

Warning that a military escalation is not an option, Ambassador Tirumurti also emphasized on “diplomatic dialogue” and also welcomed the efforts through “Trilateral Contact Group and under the Normandy format”.

More about what the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Russia’s announcement

After Russia’s move to recognize the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, President Zelenskyy said that his countrymen “are not afraid’’. In a bid to shore up support, the Ukrainian leader immediately called a meeting of his security council and made several telephone calls to the world leaders.

In his televised address, he told his people that “It is very important to see now who is our true friend and partner, and who will continue to scare the Russian Federation with words.” he said.