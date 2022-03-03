Russia-Ukraine Crisis: IAF takes off with humanitarian aid; Russia assures of getting stranded Indians to safe area

The decision to send relief supplies to Ukraine to help deal with the ongoing war in that country as several tens of thousands of people were fleeing Russian invasion, was taken after the envoy of that country in New Delhi sought help.

Late Wednesday evening, a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) is landing back with 200 Indians who have been airlifted from Romania. These are the Indians who had exited war-hit Ukraine through its border crossings into Romania.

The IAF transport aircraft had left early morning Wednesday (March 2, 2022) with humanitarian aid and medicines for Ukraine and had landed in Romania. Once the humanitarian aid was offloaded, the Indians boarded the flight to return to India.

The decision to send relief supplies to Ukraine to help deal with the ongoing war in that country as several tens of thousands of people were fleeing Russian invasion, was taken after the envoy of that country in New Delhi sought help.

Another Advisory

The Indian Mission in Ukraine has issued another important advisory urging all Indians citizens in Ukraine conflict zones to leave Kyiv and Kharkiv urgently under all circumstances.

Russia in New Delhi

Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alipov told the Indian media that his country is working to create safe passage for the stranded Indian nationals to exit conflict zones in Ukraine.

And, for the safety of the Indian students who are stranded in those areas of conflict, the ambassador reiterated that Russia will do everything possible in an effort to ensure their safety.

Expressing his sympathy for the family of Indian student Naveen Shekharappa Gyandagoudar, he announced that they will investigate his death.

With the war intensifying in Kharkiv streets, Mr Alipov said that the authorities are in constant touch with the Indian side regarding the safety and the safe passage of the stranded Indian citizens in Sumy, Kharkiv and other areas in the north-east of Ukraine.

According to him, Russia is working on ways to launch some operations to provide humanitarian corridors. This will help the people with a safe passage to Russian territory.

He also lauded India’s decision to abstain from voting on the United Nations Security Council resolution decision at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The voting was for a resolution condemning Russian aggression in Ukraine.

S-400 Deal

To another question about a possible delay in the deliveries of S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile, he said that no India and Russia deals will be delayed and the deliveries of the S-400 system will not face any delay.

According to him the sanctions which have been imposed –whether the new or the previous ones will interfere in the deal in any way.