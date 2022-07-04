Russia to supply more CKD kits for Sukhoi-30MKI

In the backdrop of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine situation, Rosoboronexport of Russia, within the framework of the “Make in India programme’’, is ready to supply additional completely knocked down kits for the assembly of the Su-30MKI. The Russian export agency is also ready to carry out joint work on the modernization, including the integration of the latest air weapons, avionics, etc., on the Su-30 MKI.

The Su-30 MKI which is the backbone of the Indian Air Force is being manufactured in India under license at state owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). And under the existing portfolio of aviation projects, the Russian company is also involved in developing technological cooperation in a broad range of areas.

The 2022 year marks the 45th anniversary of the maiden flight of the Su-27 fighter prototype which has been developed by the Sukhoi Experimental Design Bureau and that’s how the family of Su-27/Su-30 fighter jets emerged.

More about Su-27/Su-30

The aircraft has been designed by Pavel Osipovich Sukhoi personally and his team of the Design Bureau. He and his team managed to get a perfect technical formula which made the Sukhoi brand a global success.

According to an official note from Rosoboronexport, in the21st century, this fighter jet has become one of the most in-demand fighters in the world.

Its global customers include: India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, China, Angola, Belarus, Venezuela, Vietnam, Uganda, Malaysia and others.

From the Sukhoi family: The Su-30, Su-34 and Su-35, are the mainstay of the Russian Aerospace Forces. These fighter aircraft have successfully completed several important missions under adverse conditions.

According to Vladimir Artyakov, First Deputy Director General of Rostec State Corporation, “Air superiority is a key factor in any confrontation and that is the reason why we pay great attention to developing new advanced platforms.”

Adding, “The Su-27 at one time had become a technologically breakthrough machine and the progenitor of a whole family of outstanding aircraft.”

For Exports

Su-30SME, Su-34E and Su-35 4+/4++ generation aircraft are for exports to air forces across the globe.

Since 2000, the company has so far delivered about 700 Su-27/Su-30 combat aircraft globally. And the avionics, engines, systems, weapons, and components in this aircraft are all made in Russia.

“Over the past 10 years, the share of aircraft supplies in Russia’s total arms exports has stood at 40-50%, and even exceeds this figure today,” said Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport.

Because of an open architecture of avionics and weapons systems, the foreign customers are able to integrate locally made air-launched weapons and also systems to customize the fighters as per their requirement.

Su-30SM and Su-35 aircraft

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense these have the capability to effectively intercept air targets and also attack military installations with precision-guided weapons from low, medium and high altitudes.

The Su-35 is a powerful 4++ generation aircraft system and it incorporates fifth-generation fighter technologies.

The airborne equipment enables the use of air weapons with maximum accuracy.

It has the capability to handle the entire range of fighter missions over a wide altitude and speed envelope. And because it has a large number of hard points, 12 medium-range air-to-air guided missiles or 6 air-to-surface missiles can be used in one sortie.

It can also act as an AWACS aircraft.