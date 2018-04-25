Russia says it will seal deal with India for the export of S-400 Triumf missiles this year

Russia said S-400 Triumf deal is likely to be sealed in October, this year. (Reuters)

Russia said that it is expected to sign the deal with India to export S-400 Triumf missile systems, reported Interfax, a Russian news agency. Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said that the all technical aspects of the contract had been agreed upon and only the cost of the deal was yet to be finalised, the report further added.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who was in Russia for the Moscow Conference for International Security also met with her counterpart General Sergei Shoigu. The two minister had extensively discussed the military ties between India and Russia. It was also reported that India and Russia were likely to sign the deal in October this year.

Addressing the media, Dmitry Shugaev, the head of the Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation said that the India and Russia will be signing the contract document this year itself. The cost of the deal is estimated to be Rs. 40,000 crore. If the deal is sealed, it would be one of the biggest arms deal India had ever had with the Russians.

The deal for S-400 Triumf, the anti-aircraft weapon system has been in talks for a long time now. India had first shown an interest in buying 12 S-400 missile systems. However, India later said that it would need only 5 units as per its requirements. In 2016, Manohar Parrikar, the Defence Minister then, had approved the procurement of five S-400 missile systems. The deal was again tabled during President Putin’s visit to India.

The S-400 Triumf is an anti-aircraft land to air missile driven by medium and long range anti-aircraft weapon system (AAMS). This anti-aircraft missile system is known for its efficiency in bringing down aerial targets in very close to very long range. It can also be fitted with radar & target detection system and a control centre. It is also capable of using five different missile types and can destroy targets at an approximate range of 40 to 400 km at the altitude of up to 3000 meters.

Strategic experts believe that the S-400 Triumf would be extremely helpful in protecting our borders along Pakistan and China. It was also reported that India might deploy 3 S-400 Triumfs along the Pakistan border and the other two missile systems along the China border.