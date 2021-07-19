  • MORE MARKET STATS

Russia reports successful test launch of new Zircon hypersonic missile

By: |
July 19, 2021 3:50 PM

Russia's Defence Ministry said the missile was launched from an Admiral Groshkov frigate located in the White Sea, in the north of Russia.

Russia's Defence Ministry, hypersonic missile, Russian missile, Russian President Vladimir Putin , zircon missile speed, Russian armed forcesThe ministry said the missile successfully hit a target more than 350 kilometers (217 miles) away on the coast of the Barents Sea. (Representative Image)

The Russian military reported another successful test launch of a new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile on Monday. Russia’s Defence Ministry said the missile was launched from an Admiral Groshkov frigate located in the White Sea, in the north of Russia.

The ministry said the missile successfully hit a target more than 350 kilometers (217 miles) away on the coast of the Barents Sea. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the Zircon missile would be capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles).

Related News

An earlier test launch took place in October, on Putin’s birthday. Russia’s leader hailed it as a “big event” for the country.

“Equipping our armed forces” the army and the navy, with the latest, truly unparalleled weapon systems will certainly ensure the defense capability of our country in the long term,” Putin said at the time.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Russia reports successful test launch of new Zircon hypersonic missile
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Look forward to working closely with PM Modi to strengthen Nepal-India ties: Sher Bahadur Deuba
2Top LeT commander among 2 killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian
3Internal security portends Republic of India 2021-25