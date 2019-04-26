Russia President Vladimir Putin lauds China infrastructure initiative, warming ties

By: |
Published: April 26, 2019 4:47:08 PM

The Belt and Road is rapidly expanding China's economic footprint in Central Asia, Moscow's traditional sphere of influence. But in an interview published Thursday remarking on 70 years of diplomatic relations, Putin praised Russia-China ties.

Russia, President, Vladimir Putin, China, infrastructure initiative, newsRussia President Vladimir Putin lauds China infrastructure initiative, warming ties (AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative Friday, underscoring warming ties between the neighbouring powers. Putin’s comments Friday to a forum in Beijing appeared to downplay the potential for tensions between China and Russia. They also reflect Beijing and Moscow’s shared resistance to US global influence.

The Belt and Road is rapidly expanding China’s economic footprint in Central Asia, Moscow’s traditional sphere of influence. But in an interview published Thursday remarking on 70 years of diplomatic relations, Putin praised Russia-China ties.

“It would be no exaggeration to say that our countries have approached this anniversary with relations the best they have been in their entire history,” Putin said. “This is the result of meticulous and successful work over the past thirty years.” In a further sign of growing trust, the navies of the two countries will start several days of joint drills next week.

Russian wariness over China’s rising clout appears to have subsided somewhat, thanks partly to their shared rivalry with the West, especially Washington. Putin told three-dozen leaders gathered for the conference that the Belt and Road is “intended to strengthen the creative cooperation of the states of Eurasia.” “And it fits perfectly into our plans,” he added.

Putin was referring to the Eurasian Economic Union, which groups Russia with Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in a common market that seeks to remove barriers to the free movement of goods, services, capital and labour. The five member states “unanimously supported the idea of linking the construction of the Eurasian Economic Community” and the Belt and Road, Putin said.

Read Also| Top defence companies from South Korea looking for ventures in India

Putin met with Xi on the sidelines of the conference. He visited Beijing just after wrapping up a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Russia’s Far Eastern port city of Vladivostok. In his interview with the Chinese ruling Communist Party’s flagship People’s Daily published Thursday, he praised the “strategic partnership” with Beijing that replaced decades of Cold War mistrust when the two were communist rivals for leadership.

Putin reviewed progress in resolving lingering border disagreements, increasing tourism and trade, which hit a record USD 100 billion last year. He also asserted that some Western countries are claiming “sole global leadership.” The “Joint Sea 2019” drills taking place from Monday to Saturday will feature ships and submarines along with fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and marine units.

The exercises follow participation last September of about 3,200 Chinese troops in Russia’s largest-ever war games in Siberia, where nearly 300,000 Russian troops conducted drills amid rising tensions with NATO.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Russia President Vladimir Putin lauds China infrastructure initiative, warming ties
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition