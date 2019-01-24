Russia formally unveils the deadly 9M729 cruise missile of the Iskander-M

The 9M729 cruise missile is a modernized version of the 9M728 cruise missile, part of the Iskander-M complex. (Photo source: TASS)

Within the framework of voluntary transparency, Russia on Thursday officially unveiled for the first time the 9M729 cruise missile of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system in the presence of foreign defence attaches in Moscow.

The attaches including two from India were also informed on the design of the sample and its performance characteristics. During the briefing, the self-propelled launcher in a ready position, the transport and launch container of the 9M729 product and the transport and launch container of the 9M728 cruise missile were on display.

The Russian Defence Ministry was represented at the briefing by Lieutenant General Mikhail Matveyevsky, the chief of the missile troops and artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

What is 9M729 Cruise Missile?

– The 9M729 cruise missile is a modernized version of the 9M728 cruise missile, part of the Iskander-M complex.

– This is the modernised version of the 9M728 cruise missile, aimed at increasing the power of the warhead and precision characteristics.

– The 9M728 and 9M729 missiles are unified in most of the main units.

– The 9M729 missile has combat equipment of increased power

– A new onboard control complex, providing higher accuracy in engaging the target.

– Due to changing number of warheads and introduction of additional equipment while maintaining the diameter of the rocket led to an increase in its length and, accordingly, the size of the transport and launch container.

– The total length of the transport and launch container has increased by 53 cm.

– The 9M728 and 9M729 missiles are equipped with a warhead and are fueled only at the factory.

– The mass of fuel at the same time provides the maximum constructive range, limited by the requirements of the INF Treaty.

– Delivery to the troops is done in special containers.

– Changing the mass of fuel and refuelling missiles in war zones is impossible.

– The starting and main engines with the fuel system of the 9M729 missile remained unchanged – the volume (mass) of fuel remains the same as in the 9M728 cruise missile.

– Due to refinement of the head part and control system, along with an increase in the length led to an increase in its weight.

– The max range of the 9M729 missile decreased by 10 km comparing to the 9M728 missile and is 480 km.

– The overall dimensions of the 9M729 missile and its container that have changed in length

– They cannot be placed on a self-propelled launcher instead of the 9M728 product.

– There is a specialised version of a self-propelled launcher was developed for the 9M729 missile.

– In addition, four 9M729 missiles, not two 9M728 missiles, as on the old launcher, are placed there.

According to media reports, the US has been stating that Russia has violated the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty, formally between the United States of America and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics on the Elimination of Their Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles, in December 1987).

It may be recalled that the treaty between the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics and the United States of America on the elimination of their medium-range and shorter-range missiles was signed on December 8, 1987 in Washington, and is open-ended.

Under this agreement the two sides have undertaken to eliminate their medium-range and shorter-range ground-based missiles, their launchers and related support facilities and equipment. Both sides have also committed not to produce any ground-based missiles of medium and shorter range, no stages and launchers of such missiles, and not to conduct flight tests of such missiles.