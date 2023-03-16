scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Russia denies American allegations of downing a drone

 According to an official statement issued by Russia, the drone was found flying over the Black Sea in the vicinity of the Crimean Peninsula, and heading towards the state border of the Russian Federation.

Written by Huma Siddqui
Updated:
russian embassy in US
A pedestrian walks with an umbrella outside the Embassy of the Russian Federation, near the Glover Park neighborhood of Washington, U.S. (Photo source: Reuters)

In a recent development, the Russian Defence Ministry reported detecting an American MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle on 14 March 2023.

 According to an official statement issued by Russia, the drone was found flying over the Black Sea in the vicinity of the Crimean Peninsula, and heading towards the state border of the Russian Federation.

Also Read

The Russian airspace control systems picked up on the drone’s transponders being switched off, violating the established boundaries of the temporary airspace regime. The said regime was established for a special military operation and was communicated to all users of international airspace in accordance with international standards.

Also Read
Also Read

In response to this intrusion, fighter jets of the air defence force on duty were promptly scrambled to identify the intruder. Following quick manoeuvring around 9.30 a.m. (Moscow time), the MQ-9 drone went into an unguided flight and subsequently crashed into the water surface due to a loss of altitude.

It is worth noting that the Russian aircraft did not engage the MQ-9 drone with any onboard weapons and safely returned to their home airfield without any incidents. The incident highlights the delicate nature of airspace surveillance and the need for constant vigilance to avoid such incursions in the future.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-03-2023 at 08:13 IST

Stock Market