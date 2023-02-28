Russia delivers the 3rd regiment of S-400 `Triumf’ to India

Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Indian Air Force (IAF) has received the third regiment of the S-400 `Triumf’ air defence missile system from Russia and this will be deployed along the Pakistan border.

The delivery of the air defence system is as per the delivery timeline mentioned in the contract between the two countries. It has been reported earlier that Russia had plans to deliver the third regiment by January/February 2023. This means that out of the five S-400 India had ordered, three have reached India and the balance two are expected to be delivered before the year ends.

While the first regiments which India has received are already deployed in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the second one has been deployed in the northeastern region. Also, the S-400 air defence system which China too has is deployed along the LAC on its side.

About the missile & the deal

As per the deal inked between the two countries it is worth US$ 5 bn (Rs 35,000 crore) for five regiments of the S-400 air defence missiles. And all the deliveries are expected to be completed before the end of 2023.

The game changer S-400 air defence system can engage not only enemy fighter jets, but also unmanned aerial vehicles, cruise and ballistic missiles and it has a range up to 400 km. And it has the tracking capability of almost 600 kms.

Almost 100 personnel of the IAF have undergone training in Russia on the S-400 air defence system.

The IAF already has the indigenous MR-SAM and Akash missile system and also the quick reaction surface to air missile – Spyder of Israel.

The two countries had signed the contract in 2018 and the deliveries were to start from 2020 however the delivery process was delayed as there were issues related to the payment, which was later resolved as reported in Financial Express Online earlier.

What is the deal for?

India will get the S-400 system which is better known as battery and it consists of long-range radar, two battalions of launchers, a command post vehicle, and target acquisition radar. And, each battalion has eight launchers and each launcher has four tubes.

How does it operate?

According to reports, the launchers, the command post and the radars are mounted on multi-wheel/multi-axle Ural carriers. These are capable of moving on different terrains including the desert, mountains and uneven terrain.