Rostec to offer its brand-new heavy military transport aircraft to IAF

Rostec’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is expanding its brand-new Ilyushin 11-76MD-90A heavy military transport aircraft. The company recently announced the handover of another 11-76MD-90A to the Russian Ministry of Defence, following the delivery of the first aircraft in October 2022.

This latest aircraft boasts improved main specifications compared to its previous models, including increased flight range, payload capacity, and navigation accuracy. The improved radio communications, ability to operate in harsh environments, and ability to be converted into ambulance or fire-fighting versions make it an ideal choice for military and defence operations.

Also read: HENSOLDT Offers Multiple Sensor Solutions at Aero India

“The II-76MD-90A is a deeply upgraded modification of the renowned Soviet-designed II-76. With its new engine, improved wing structure, and ‘glass cockpit,’ it is a modern aircraft that will become the backbone of Russian military transport aviation,” said Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Rostec.

One of the standout features of the Il-76MD-90A is the use of powerful PS-90A-76 turbofan engines, which provide improved performance, increased payload, and longer flight range, while also reducing fuel consumption and meeting high environmental standards.

In addition to the military transport aircraft, UAC has also introduced the brand-new 11-78MK-90A aerial tanker. This tanker features improved aerial refuelling equipment and a longer lifespan, with the ability to refuel up to four aircraft on the ground and one or two in the air.

Also read: HAL to design IMRH for Indian Armed Forces; will join services in the next decade

The Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A and 11-78MK-90A are expected to draw interest from military and defence operations around the world, including the Indian Air Force (IAF), which has already acquired previous models of the aircraft.

The IAF is set to replace the ageing IL-76 Strategic Transport Aircraft. These aircraft were acquired back in 185-89 and by the end of this decade the first three aircraft are going to turn 45 years old and are still powered by turbo engines. The older batch of these aircraft are scheduled to be retired from service by 2030 as the IAF has decided not to upgrade the IL-76MD fleet with PS-90A turbofan engines. The fleet has been plagued by poor serviceability and has been operating below the required average serviceability rate which the IAF has set for its transport fleet.