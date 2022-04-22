Risk and hardship allowance for Indian armed forces brought on par with CAPFs

The military personnel are now at par with their Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) counterparts, following a correction in an anomaly linked to the existing difference in risk and hardship allowance between the Armed Forces and CAPF.

According to senior officials, this was announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his address at the Army Commanders conference in New Delhi.

Impetus to jointmanship

Sharing details, a senior officer said that in March 2019, to increase the same was taken up by the Department of Defence and later by the Department of Military affairs in 2020. And then, “After due deliberations amongst all the affected stakeholders, the then Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee submitted to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and this was approved subsequently.”

Update

After this correction, the approximate cash outgo for the government is expected to be around Rs 10,000 crore, and the allowance will be retrospectively from February 22, 2019.

More details

Sharing details, another senior officer stated: “This increase in allowance is also admissible to Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Military Engineer Services (MES), Training Centres, National Cadet Corps (NCC) units and other static units at one level lower as admissible to the combatant troops.””

And in addition to this, another 40 percent of the personnel posted to Strategic Forces Command (SFC) will be paid an allowance in the revised matrix.

What is the revised matrix now?

Under this there will be an increase of Rs 10,500 for Officers and Rs 6,000 for Junior Commissioned Officers and Other Ranks.

Giving further details about the decision taken, another officer added “The existing allowance would continue in case of reduction in the revised allowance in any particular location. Also, if any location has been inadvertently left out in the annexure, the existing allowance would continue.”

Army Commanders Conference

In his address, the defence minister on Thursday, had highlighted the government’s focus on ensuring welfare of soldiers, and also combat capability. And also talked about the welfare of the veterans and the Next of Kin of all categories of Battle Casualties.