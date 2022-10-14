RIP Zoom – Army’s canine soldier succumbs to injuries

Rich tributes came pouring in for Indian Army’s assault dog `Zoom’ who succumbed to his injuries he had sustained during `Op Tangpawa’ in Anantnag district (J&K).

The Canine Warrior Zoom, according to the Indian Army was posted in Kashmir’s Anantnag region and he was part of a combat team that eliminated two terrorists. During the operation, the valiant dog sustained grave injuries, he was admitted in the hospital and he had undergone surgery too.

The social media is flooded with condolence messages pouring in for the valiant canine soldier `Zoom’.

Based on the information shared by the Army on Friday (October 14, 2022) on behalf of all ranks of Chinar Corps, Lt Gen ADS Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps, paid homage to the gallant soldier in a solemn ceremony which took place at Chinar War Memorial, BB Cantt.

Background

According to the Army earlier this week on October 10, during the operation, Zoom played a major role in not only identifying the exact location of the terrorists, but he also managed to disable a terrorist. In the process of carrying out his duties Zoom got hit twice. Though he was injured Zoom still managed to locate the terrorist who was hiding and returned back from the target area. He fainted due to excessive loss of blood. And it was because of his action that the Army sent out a team to catch the two LeT terrorists.

The canine trooper was immediately evacuated to Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar and he fought till the very end. And he lost his battle and breathed his last on October 13, 2022 at 11:50 AM.

More about Canine Warrior Zoom

He was a member of the Chinar Warriors. Though he was just two years old, Zoom was a veteran of multiple Counter Terrorism (CT) Ops. And he had distinguished himself with not only his courage but energy too.

“In Zoom, Chinar Corps has lost a valiant team member,” said the Army, adding, “He will inspire all ranks to undertake their task with humility, dedication and courage.”

`Op Tangpawa’

A cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces in Tangpawa area of Anantnag district on Sunday night (October 9, 2022), after receiving inputs about the presence of militants. And on Monday morning Zoom was sent inside the house where the militants, according to forces, were suspected to be holed up.

Once Zoom managed to locate and attack the militants, he received two bullet wounds and that injured him critically. However, Zoom did not give up as he continued his attack on the LeT terrorists and helped the security forces in neutralizing them.

During the encounter between the LeT and soldiers of the Army, two militants were killed and two soldiers were injured.