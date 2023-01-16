Revolutionising the skies: H-UAVs are the future of military drones

Last April, TechEagle, a private start-up company specialising in drone-based logistics, introduced the ‘Vertiplane-X3’, which was billed as the world’s fastest hybrid e-VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) indigenous Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV). The company claims that the Vertiplane-X3 can deliver a 3 kg cargo over 100 Kms at speeds of up to 120 Kms per hour, in high-altitude terrain up to 4500 metres, and harsh temperatures. This hybrid UAV (H-UAV) is capable of landing on/taking off from a tiny piece of land (5 m2) while incorporating the speed and aerodynamics of a fixed-wing aircraft.

These dual capabilities significantly impact the military acceptability of H-UAVs in India, given the confined terrain and dispersed, isolated deployments along the majority of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and the Line of Control (LC) with Pakistan.

Hybrid UAVs: The Best of Both Worlds for Aerial Transportation

Before getting deeper into the subject of an H-UAV, it is necessary to identify the specific design variations of both fixed-wing and rotary-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Fixed-wing UAVs create lift from the airflow by virtue of their velocity, shape, and wing span. These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) often make use of motor and coaxial propellers in order to achieve both forward motion and maneuverability. They can be launched from the hand, a catapult, or the runway and they are able to land on the runway as well as recover by parachute. Such UAVs have various advantages over rotary-wing UAVs, including a high payload capacity, stronger endurance/stability, greater aerial speed (and thus a greater fighting radius), and a limited ability to navigate without power. However, such UAVs also have a number of disadvantages, such as the need for specialised training to operate them due to their relatively larger size and performance limits, their consequently reduced maneuverability, the need for a large area for takeoff/landing/recovery, and most importantly, their inability to hover, which hinders their ability to conduct persevering operations.

Rotary-wing UAVs often mount one huge main rotor (sometimes with an anti-torque device like a tail rotor) or numerous rotors to provide lift/for maneuvering, in contrast to the domestic glut of simple quadcopters. These have been developed primarily in single, twin, and multirotor configurations. These unmanned aerial vehicles are normally capable of autonomous takeoff and landing. They offer the advantages of extended hover, improved maneuverability at lower airspeeds (making them power-efficient), relative ease of handling, and short takeoff/landing space/time requirements (thus increasing responsiveness and lending to surprise). However, these UAVs often need better operational reliability, flying instability, and slower speeds than fixed-wing models, resulting in higher vulnerability and diminished cargo capacity.

Hybrid fixed-wing/vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) UAVs combine the best parts of both fixed-wing and vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) UAVs. Fixed-wing UAVs make up the majority of military UAV fleets. Some examples are India’s Nishant/Rustom 2/SWiFT, Israel’s Heron, and the US’s Sea Guardian, all used by the Indian Armed Forces. China also gave Pakistan its Wing Loong II. Then there is the rotary-wing category, which includes the VSR700 from Airbus, the RUAV-200 from HAL, and the Hindustan UAV Systems CN-50, CX-80 HP, and CXS-250. They want to combine the best parts of both designs with improving operational efficiency and durability and eliminating the problems with both.

Therefore, hybrid fixed-wing/VTOL UAVs are capable of vertical flight for takeoff and landing and horizontal flight once airborne. These hybrids are designed with both fixed wings and propellers/rotors. Since these UAVs integrate the capabilities and benefits of both design variations, H-UAVs represent a considerable increase in the Armed Forces’ combat UAV capacity.

While many design modifications within the class of H-UAVs have been proposed/exist, most of these UAVs fall into two categories: unmanned convertiplanes (UC) and tail-sitters (TS).

Unmanned Convertiplanes: The Versatility of Tilt-Rotor, Tilt-Wing, and Quadplane Designs

UC UAVs typically transition from vertical flight configuration for takeoff to horizontal, fixed-wing flight before transitioning back to vertical landing configuration by either activating/deactivating a set of rotors (for vertical/horizontal flight respectively) or by angling their proprotors (spinning aerofoils that function as both aeroplane-type propellers and helicopter-type rotors) for forward propulsion, while utilising their fixed wing for lift. UC UAVs are subdivided into Tilt-Rotor UC UAVs, Tilt-Wing UC UAVs, and Quadplanes, with hybrid designs in between.

Tilt-Rotor Rotors are installed on fixed wings on UC UAVs. These rotors can turn vertically and horizontally for VTOL and horizontal flight, respectively, while in flight.

Tilt-Wing — The wings of UC UAVs are equipped with rotors, and the entire wing can be turned vertically or horizontally for VTOL or horizontal flight. These designs are difficult and expensive; hence, they have not been widely used, particularly for military applications.

Quad planes are UC UAVs having vertical propellers for vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) and fixed wings and horizontal propellers for horizontal flight. The US DeltaQuad, the previously mentioned Vertiplane X3, and the ideaForge Switch are examples.

Tail-Sitter UAVs: The Ideal Solution for ISTAR and Logistics Support in Remote Locations

For level flight, TS UAVs use tail-assisted VTOL and then spin their complete bodies horizontally. Therefore, these UAVs utilise a fixed propeller that does not swivel/activate/deactivate during flight, and as a result, simpler design possibilities may be available. Examples include Northrop Grumman’s Tactically Exploited Reconnaissance Node (TERN), DARPA and US Navy collaboration, and Thailand’s Vetal.

The anticipated operational benefits of H-UAVs in India

UAVs and, by extension, H-UAVs would be used for missions ranging from combat/combat support in the operational arena to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).

ISTAR tasks along the LAC (reaching 4057 km) and along the LC would be included in the scope of operational employment (spanning approximately 776 km). For the most part, the restricted/inhospitable terrain along the LAC/LC and the dense vegetation along India’s northeastern border will impede the availability of land for takeoff/landing operations. Restricted intervisibility due to intervening features and the resulting need for constant observation in low-intensity conflicts and LAC/LC management operations, including remote resupply for isolated deployments, would need continuous UAV flights for ISTAR and logistics support. The requirement to dominate built-up areas close to India’s borders and deny access to anti-national elements, as well as the need to combat Left-Wing Extremism in the jungles of India’s heartland, present an equally steep challenge in terms of real-time surveillance/monitoring, with a severe lack of real estate to launch runway-based operations for UAVs. Due to its VTOL capability, which eliminates the requirement for fixed launch pads/runways, H-UAVs are frequently the preferred combat and combat support platform.

HADR functions include providing high-resolution, real-time photographs of remote/inaccessible disaster-stricken areas to aid in evacuation and limited/emergency logistics support, such as the conveyance of medical supplies. H-UAVs are the preferred platform for associated HADR missions since these duties are commonly performed in urban/remote terrains with broken terrain.

Opportunities for the Indian Army: H-UAVs in the Technology Perspective & Capability Roadmap

The Technology Perspective & Capability Roadmap, a vision statement for capability-building for the Indian Armed Forces until 2027, identifies the essential need for VTOL (Hybrid) UAVs in the following manner: The document specifies that Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) UAVs must be able to carry a payload of up to 4,000 pounds, have a range of at least 100 nautical miles, and an endurance of up to 12 hours.

The Indian Armed Forces have already begun the process of contracting for the procurement and development of H-UAVs per this plan, and they will continue to do so.

Companies such as TechEagle and ideaForge have introduced innovative H-UAVs, such as the Vertiplane-X3 and Switch, demonstrating their capabilities in high-altitude and harsh terrain.