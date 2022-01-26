Republic Day parade: Army’s marching contingents display evolution of uniforms, rifles since independence

Three marching contingents of the Indian Army wore uniforms and carried rifles from previous decades, while one contingent wore the new combat uniform and carried the latest Tavor rifles at Republic Day Parade-2022 (RDP-2022) as a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrating the 75th year of India’s independence.

There were a total of six marching contingents of the Army at the parade this year. Each marching contingent this year comprised 96 soldiers instead of the usual 144 so that proper attention can be given to COVID-19 protocol.

The Indian Army’s first marching contingent, of Rajput regiment soldiers, wore the 1950s uniform and carry .303 rifles. The second marching contingent, of Assam regiment soldiers, wore the 1960s uniform of the Indian Army and carry .303 rifles. The 1970s uniform of the Army was worn by soldiers of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry regiment, who formed the third marching contingent, and they carried 7.62 mm self-loading rifles.

The fourth and fifth marching contingents were of Sikh Light Infantry and Army Ordnance Corps Regiment, respectively, and these soldiers wore the current uniform of the Army and carry 5.56 mm Insas rifles.

The sixth contingent was of Parachute regiment soldiers who wore the new combat uniform, which was unveiled earlier this month, and carried Tavor rifles. Overall, there were a total of 14 marching contingents — six of Army, one of Navy, one of Air Force, four of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), two of National Cadet Corps (NCC), one of Delhi police and one of National Service Scheme (NSS).