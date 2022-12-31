Republic Day parade 2023: BSF’s women contingent to be featured 1st time since Independence

For the first time since Independence, the women contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF) atop camels will be featured in the Republic Day Parade 2023. Mahila Praharis, the women contingent of the paramilitary force as popularly known, will be seen riding camels along with their male counterparts.

Since 1950, a similar squad of the Army used to participate in the annual parade, however, in 1976, it was replaced by the BSF’s camel contingent.

About BSF’s camel contingent

In India, the BSF is the only force that uses the camels for both ceremonial and operational duties. It consists of band contingent members and armed BSF personnel.

In the 2023 Republic Day parade, it will follow the foot marching contingent that ambles down the Kartavya Path (earlier Rajpath), from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the Red Fort via the India Gate.

Uniform

The uniforms for the Mahila Praharis have been designed by renowned designer Mr Raghavendra Rathore. The uniform represents the many treasured craft forms and fashion of the country. The brand incorporates sartorial and cultural elements of Rajasthan’s history in its designs. The uniform is styled with the striking Pagh – a turban, inspired by the heritage Pagh of the Mewar region of Rajasthan.

Chief guest for Republic Day parade 2023

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the chief guest at the Republic day parade next year. Both the nations will mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2023.

Theme for Republic Day parade 2023

The centre has proposed three specific themes for the Republic day parade 2023 – India@75, International Year of Millets, and Nari Shakti.