Republic Day Parade 2022: When and where how to watch; registration, live stream details, and more

Republic Day Parade Live Streaming, How to Watch 73rd Republic Day Parade Live Telecast Online.

Live Streaming of the Republic Day Parade 2022: Republic Day 2022 is around the corner. That being, this year, on January 26, 2022, India will celebrate its 73rd Republic Day. On this day, in 1950, the Constitution of India came into existence.

This year, Ram Nath Kovind, President of India will address the nation at 7 pm on the eve of Republic Day. The celebrations this year would be low-key due to the ongoing third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and rising Omicron cases in India.

The government has also significantly curtailed the number of people who could be part of the celebrations this year.

Republic Day Parade 2022: Timings

The Republic day parade is undoubtedly the main attraction of Republic Day 2022. President of India unfurls the national flag following which begins the parade commences. Post this, we see the marching of several regiments of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with their bands from the Rashtrapati Bhawan to the Rajpath, to India Gate, and finally arriving at Red Fort. The parade this year will begin at 10 AM.

Republic Day Parade 2022: Where to watch the parade?

Those who do not want to miss the event can watch it live at the comfort of their homes. The Defence Ministry has developed a website http://www.indianrdc.mod.gov.in and a YouTube channel, “Indian RDC” that will air all the events virtually.

Beyond this, people can also watch the live parade streaming on Doordarshan’s YouTube Channel. You can watch it right from PM Modi visiting the National War Memorial at India Gate till the parade ends. The Press Information Bureau will also be live-streaming the parade on their YouTube channel.

Republic Day Parade 2022: How to register for the parade?

Interested individuals can log on to the official website of MyGovIndia to register themselves for the event online.

Republic Day 2022 guidelines

The Delhi Police has charted a set of guidelines for those attending the Republic Day parade. Those attending the parade must be fully vaccinated against covid-19. Children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the event.

Visitors are also requested to carry their proof of vaccination and must adhere to all the Covid-protocols like wearing face masks, maintaining social distance among others. This year, As many as 21 tableaux will be part of the Republic Day parade.