Republic Day Celebrations 2023: Indian Army to showcase its prowess at ‘Military Tattoo & Tribal Dance’ event, myriad art forms to take centerstage!

The Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Tribal Affairs are jointly organising the ‘Military Tattoo & Tribal Dance’ event on January 23-24 this year, with the Indian Coast Guard being the coordinating agency. The event is being organised as part of the Republic Day celebrations 2023 and to mark the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose which is also celebrated as ‘Parakram Diwas’.

The Indian Army will be showcasing its prowess at the event through Horse Show, Khukuri Dance, Paramotor gliding, Hot Air Balloon, Motorcycle Display, Air Warrior Drill, Navy Band, and martial arts among others. Over 1200 performers have been practising their art forms to give the audience a blend of India’s unique culture and heritage boosting the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat.’

Be it the colourful costumes or the music or the rhythmic dance beats, the performers all set to mesmerise with their myriad art forms. The traditional dance performance to be presented during the main event include Gaurr Maria, Gaddi Nati, Siddi Dhamal, Baiga Pardhoni, Purulia, Bagurumba, Ghusadi, Balti, Lambadi, Paika, Rathwa, Budigali, Songimukhawate, Karma, Mangho, Ka Shad Mastieh, Kummikali, Palaiyar, Cheraw & Rekham Pada.

These groups and events are being coordinated by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. The grand finale of the event will include a performance by the famous Bollywood playback singer Kailash Kher.

Venue:

The performances are being held under the banner ‘Adi- Shaurya: Parv Parakram kain’ at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi from Jan 23-24, 2023.