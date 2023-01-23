Republic Day: 23 tableaux to roll down on Kartavya Path to showcase India’s cultural diversity, economic progress

The colourful display of tableaux, a group of motionless figures representing a story from history or culture, adds festive air to the occasion of the Republic Day. Showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage, economic progress and mighty security power, 17 states and Union Territories will roll down their tableaux on the Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade on January 26.

The Defence Ministry said in the statement, “Twenty-three tableaux, 17 from states and Union Territories and six from various ministries and departments, will be displayed, depicting the nation’s rich cultural heritage, economic progress and strong internal and external security.”

These 17 states include: Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Dadar Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

ALSO READ | Republic Days around the world

Moreover, six tableaux from the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Home Affairs (Central Armed Police Forces), Ministry of Home Affairs (Narcotics Control Bureau), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (Central Public Works Department), Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (Indian Council Agriculture Research) will also be displayed. They will showcase the works as well as achievements which have taken place in the last few years.

The selection of states/Union Territories has been done on a zonal basis. The regions have been divided into six zone namely– Northern Zone, Central Zone, Eastern Zone, Western Zone, Southern Zone and North Eastern Zone.

Usually, 15 tableaux from the states/UTs are selected for the occasion of the Republic Day parade.

The selection process included, scrutiny of tableaux proposals from various states/UTs by an expert committee and several rounds of interactions by the committee members with representatives of the states on the theme, presentation, aesthetics and technical elements of the tableaux.

ALSO READ | Defence Minister visits NCC’s Republic Day camp in Delhi, confers awards to cadets for ‘exemplary performance’