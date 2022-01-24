Republic Day 2022: Unvaccinated and children below 15 not allowed

According to a new government order, all those people who are unvaccinated and children below 15 years of age are not allowed to attend the parade.

Are you going to watch the Republic Day Parade in person?

What are the new guidelines?

According to a new government order, all those people who are unvaccinated and children below 15 years of age are not allowed to attend the parade. Social distancing, wearing of masks and sanitizing themselves are some of the strict COVID-19 protocols that will have to be followed by those going for the parade on January 26.

The attendees will have to carry their double vaccination certificates. In the order there is no clarity on the children above the age of 15. What is not clear is: if a child who has had the first dose can attend or not?

As has been reported, the vaccination for the children between 15-18 started earlier this month. The government had announced the vaccination for children between 15-18 and precautionary shots for those with co-morbidity and above 60 years.

Parking facilities?

This year there are very limited parking facilities for those going for the parade. And the Delhi Police has requested the people to use taxis or carpools to travel to India Gate.

How many police personnel are on duty?

There are almost 27,000 police personnel who have been deployed for security duties in the city. This has been done keeping in mind the security threats and anti-terror measures.

According to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, an advisory has also been issued regarding restrictions imposed on routes. This has been done so that there is no inconvenience for the general public.

More restrictions

As reported earlier in Financial Express Online, there is an order regarding the prohibition related to the operations of UAVs, Para-gliders, hot air balloons, and sub-conventional aerial platforms over the national capital until February 15, 2022.