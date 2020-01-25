Republic Day 2020: Jammu and Kashmir Police gets maximum 108 gallantry medals, CRPF 76

A total of 105 Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) and three PPMG have been given to the JKP followed by 75 PMG to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that is also deployed in the UT for counter-terror duties.

(Representational image: IE)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has been given the maximum number of gallantry honours with 108 medals, followed by the CRPF 76, on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, according to an official order on Saturday.

The Union Territory police, thickly involved in counter-terrorism operations in the Kashmir Valley, has also bagged three top President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) while one has been accorded to the CRPF (posthumously), a Union home ministry order said.

A total of 105 Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) and three PPMG have been given to the JKP followed by 75 PMG to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that is also deployed in the UT for counter-terror duties. Jharkhand Police has been given 33 PMG. The medals are declared biannually on the eve of Republic Day and Independence Day.

