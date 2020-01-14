Republic Day 2020: IAF’s Chinook, Apache helicopters to be centre of attraction during fly-past; details

During the Republic Day 2020 flypast, all aircraft will fly in from the Rashtrapati Bhavan side. These will then exit towards the India Gate.

Republic Day 2020: Rafale aircraft, Chinook, Apache will be the centre of attractions at majestic Rajpath as India is all set to display its military might during the iconic Republic Day 2020 parade in New Delhi. The stealth attack helicopter Apache and transport chopper Chinook will be part of the traditional Republic Day flypast. Rafale jet will feature in Indian Air Force’s (IAF) tableau. Apart from the Rafale aircraft, IAF’s tableau will have Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Astra missiles, and Aakash missile. as per a PTI report.

The induction of Chinook and Apache has bolstered India’s defence arsenal and provided strategic upper hand in carrying out 24*7 military operations as well as fighting cross-border terrorism menace. The Chinook is a US-made twin-engine, multi-role helicopter equipped with vertical-lift platform. This is used for transporting troops, artillery, fuel and equipment. The aircraft can be operated both during the day and at night. Four of these heavy-lift helicopters were inducted into the IAF in March 2019.

Apache is a US-manufactured stealth attack helicopter. Eight of such helicopters were inducted into the IAF in September 2019. Apache significantly boosts IAF’s firepower capability especially at a time when our armed forces face complex security challenges.

The 144-strong IAF contingent will be led by Flt Lt Shrikant Sharma. Two women officers Flt Lt Reema Rai and Flt Lt Gagandeep Gill will be fronting the contingent right behind Sharma. Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar front the IAF band.

The Republic Day 2020 flypast will have IAF’s 41 aircraft and four helicopters of Indian Army’s aviation arm. The types of aircraft are 10 transport aircraft, 16 fighters, and 19 helicopters. The Republic Day 2020 flypast will be conducted in two phases, a senior IAF official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The ceremonial Republic Day 2020 flypast will begin with the ‘Ensign’ formation comprising four Mi-17 V5 helicopters in an inverted ‘Y’ formation. This formation is also known as the ‘wineglass formation’. These helicopters will be trooping the national flag and the ensigns of the three services. Subsequently, there will be ‘Dhruv’ formation. This formation will be comprised of four Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) of the Army Aviation. This will be the introductory first phase, the PTI report said.

The crucial second phase will begin following the culmination of the ceremonial the Republic Day 2020 parade. This phase will begin with the ‘Rudra’ formation of three ALH Mk-IV WSI helicopters flying in ‘vic’ formation. Then there will be ‘Chinook’ formation, ‘Apache’ formation, and ‘arrowhead’ formation, the PTI report said.

The fixed-wing formations will be led by three Dornier aircraft in ‘vic’ formation. Then there will be three C-130J Super Hercules in vic formation. Then there will be the ‘Eye in the Sky- Netra’ formation by one AEW&C flanked and two Su-30 MKIs. Subsequently, there will be a formation of three C-17 Globemasters. After the Globe formation, there will be the ‘Jaguar’ formation consisting of five Jaguar aircraft. The ‘Jaguar’ formation will be followed by five MiG-29 Upgrade aircraft. After that SU-30 MKI aircraft will perform the famous Trishul manoeuvre. The Republic Day 2020 will conclude with single SU-30 MKI aircraft Flanker of the IAF, carrying out the signature ‘vertical charlie’ in front of the dais. During the Republic Day 2020 flypast, all aircraft will fly in from the Rashtrapati Bhavan side. These will then exit towards the India Gate. During the flypast, the aircraft will fly at a height between 60 metres to 300 metres above ground level.