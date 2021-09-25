Renewed interest in LatAM; Jaishankar to visit Mexico on Sunday

External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar (PTI Image)

On Sunday (Sept 27), external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar is going on a two day visit to Mexico to attend the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the entry of the Trigarante Army to Mexico City. Though day and time has yet to be confirmed, sources have told the Financial Express Online that the minister will also have a private meeting with the President of Mexico Andres Manuel Obrador. Besides having bilateral with his Mexican counterpart on the sidelines of the celebrations, Jaishankar will get another opportunity to interact once again with various top leaders including the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, MD Shahriar Alam, State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, Anton Ktyakov, Minister of Labor and Social Protection, on behalf of President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin and others.

Sources have confirmed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico is also expected to host a lunch for all the representatives of other countries who will be representing their respective countries during the celebrations.

The commemorative event of the 200th anniversary of the entry of the Trigarante Army to Mexico is going to be presided over by President Lopez Obrador.

Why is Mexico important?

Mexico has gradually assumed an important role in the region under their President Obrador, who during the recent summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), participants including the Cuban head of state Miguel Diaz-Canel, Ecuador’s conservative president, Guillermo Lasso and even Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro was all present. President Obrador even invited the Cuban leader to make opening comments at the summit.

According to experts, this is an indication that Mexico is now ready to play a larger role in the region without interfering in the internal matters of the individual countries.

India & Mexico

Both countries are working towards elevating their bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership and to achieve this they have been working on identifying new areas to expand their cooperation and this includes energy security, minerals and metals and other enhancing trade and investments.

Agenda of Talks

When the minister meets with President Lopez Obrador, the focus will be on deepening ties between the two countries and to discuss issues of regional and global interests. For India, Mexico is an important trading partner and has identified new areas including defence, emerging technologies, innovations, cyber security and aerospace. Space Cooperation is also an important area to deepen cooperation.

While Mexico is part of the Pacific Alliance and India is an observer of the alliance.

In his address at the PA meeting in New Delhi in July this year, Ambassador of Mexico to India Federico Salas Lotfe had talked about his country’s program which will help in improving employability for youngsters through grants for apprentices. He had also highlighted the use of e-commerce which would help in getting access to the regional market and enhance trade.

Trade between the two sides had crossed USD 10 billion in 2018 making Mexico as the most important trading partner in the Latin America region and it had surpassed Brazil.

Mexico is a preferred investment destination for the Indian companies as they get access to NAFTA and Latin America and they prefer to invest in Pharmaceuticals, Information Technology and Automotive Sectors.

The biggest export item from India to Mexico has been vehicles and auto parts since 2012, and after the US, India holds the position of the second biggest supplier of motorcars and other transport vehicles.

A lot of Indian IT companies including TCS, Infosys, and Wipro are already carrying out operations in and out of Mexico. These Indian companies have also helped in creating more jobs for the local people and have helped in upgrading the caliber of the IT students in that country.

Travel plan of the EAM

He will go to Mexico from New York and after finishing all his meetings he will return to New York.