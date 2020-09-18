Refrain from making attempts to change Status Quo, India tells China; Army chief in Kashmir to review security situation

According to the Indian Army, the Chief in his interaction with the soldiers deployed in high altitude areas, appreciated their high morale.

India has urged the Chinese side to strictly respect and observe the Line of Actual Control and not to make any further attempts to unilaterally change the status quo. Responding to media queries, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Anurag Srivastava said “For complete disengagement from all friction areas including the Pangong Lake at the earliest, the Chinese side should work with India. And, in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols on maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas, there should be de-escalation in border areas.”

Last week on Sept 10 the external affairs minister S Jaishankar met with Chinese FM Wang Yi in Moscow, and during talks the two sides had reached an agreement outlining the way forward. s reached an agreement which outlines the way forward. This was soon after the meeting between the defence minister Rajnath Singh and his counterpart on Sept 4, where the consensus was on quick and complete disengagement of troops from all the troubled spots along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“Therefore, both sides should focus on easing tensions in the friction areas by refraining from any actions that may lead to an escalation in the situation,” the official spokesperson added.

The defence minister on Sept 15, as well as Sept 17 in the Parliament, categorically stated India is committed to peaceful dialogue with the Chinese side through diplomatic as well as military channels.

The COAS visits Kashmir

Amidst tensions growing between India and China along the LAC, Army chief General MM Naravane, reached Srinagar today on a two-day visit to get a first-hand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control (LC)which is in North Kashmir.

According to the Indian Army, the Chief in his interaction with the soldiers deployed in high altitude areas, appreciated their high morale. And, also, complimented them on their response to Pakistan ceasefire violations.

To ensure effective day and night surveillance across the LC the Indian army has been using technology which has helped in foiling infiltration bids from POJK. This was commended by the Army Chief, who also urged the soldiers to extend help to the civilians who are facing hardships due to the global pandemic and are the victims of ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army.

The Army Chief also had an interaction with the commanders and troops who are deployed in the hinterland. Besides highlighting their contribution to the peacebuilding in J&K, the chief reviewed the overall security along with the Northern Army Commander and Chinar Corps Commander.