Recovery of tunnels, drones proof of Pakistan hostility towards India: MoS Nityanand Rai

Addressing the troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) during its 56th raising day event here, the minister said there is an atmosphere of "uncertainty" along this border as ceasefire violations are often carried out by the other side.
"These activities are done by our neighbour to aid infiltration and smuggling of arms and drugs along the India-Pakistan border," the Union Minister of State for Home said. (File photo: IE)
The recovery of tunnels and drones along the India-Pakistan border is proof of the hostility of the neighbouring country towards India, Union minister Nityanand Rai said on Tuesday.
Addressing the troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) during its 56th raising day event here, the minister said there is an atmosphere of “uncertainty” along this border as ceasefire violations are often carried out by the other side.