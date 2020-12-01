  • MORE MARKET STATS

Recovery of tunnels, drones proof of Pakistan hostility towards India: MoS Nityanand Rai

By: |
December 1, 2020 3:19 PM

Addressing the troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) during its 56th raising day event here, the minister said there is an atmosphere of "uncertainty" along this border as ceasefire violations are often carried out by the other side.

"These activities are done by our neighbour to aid infiltration and smuggling of arms and drugs along the India-Pakistan border," the Union Minister of State for Home said. (File photo: IE)

The recovery of tunnels and drones along the India-Pakistan border is proof of the hostility of the neighbouring country towards India, Union minister Nityanand Rai said on Tuesday.

Addressing the troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) during its 56th raising day event here, the minister said there is an atmosphere of “uncertainty” along this border as ceasefire violations are often carried out by the other side.

Related News

“These activities are done by our neighbour to aid infiltration and smuggling of arms and drugs along the India-Pakistan border,” the Union Minister of State for Home said.

The recovery of tunnels and drones is a proof of the hostility of that country, he said. Rai praised the force for securing the borders despite harsh terrain and bad weather.

He officiated as the chief guest after Union Home Minister Amit Shah skipped the event due to some “important official work”, officials said.

The parade event started after over two hours delay at a BSF camp in south west Delhi’s Chhawla area.

The about 2.65 lakh personnel strong BSF was raised this day in 1965. It is primarily tasked to guard the fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Recovery of tunnels drones proof of Pakistan hostility towards India MoS Nityanand Rai
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indian Navy successfully test-fires naval version of BrahMos missile
2Chhattisgarh: Two persons injured as Naxals blow up vehicle with IED
3Terrorism biggest challenge faced by region, says India; Asks SCO to enforce int legal statutes to eradicate safe havens