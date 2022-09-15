Record setting mapping of 7000 villages in one year

Almost 7000 villages have been mapped successfully over one year in Uttar Pradesh as part of the Svamitva Scheme, demonstrating its dedication to farmers and India’s agri-economy.

This has been done by drone start-up Garuda Aerospace, which was awarded this contract by the Survey of India, the nodal body, last year in September. The company was granted permission under the terms of the tender to use drones for extensive mapping and digitization of land records in rural areas. And to provide farmers and landowners with accurate digital land certificates and a unique ID that allows them to view a detailed map of their entire parcel of land.

Drone used

The company used 15 fixed-wing drones to map at a rate of 8 to 10 square kilometres each hour. And have mapped 7,000 of the 1, 40,000 communities, the most villages mapped by any drone firm in a year.

It is a fixed wing drone which looks like an airplane with wings and can cover a significant area within minutes.

It is also equipped to sprinkle fertilizer on land thus saving time and protecting farmers from exposure from harmful chemicals and these are also enabled with AI and ML for mapping.

According to an official company statement, it wants to improve farming practices by advancing technology, lowering prices, and giving farmers drone loans and subsidies. And to also make a substantial contribution to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of digitising land records and ending legal problems involving the misappropriation of land or property through the Svamitva Scheme.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash Founder, CEO of Garuda Aerospace says, “We have completed over 7000 villages in UP in the last one year and hope to deploy drones and target a few more villages in the next couple of months.”

A $30 million Series A financing at a $250 million valuation just got underway at Garuda Aerospace. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a former captain of the Indian cricket team, has invested and serves as the business’s brand ambassador. Around 400 drones and over 500 qualified pilots spread across 26 cities make up Garuda Aerospace’s impressive drone fleet.