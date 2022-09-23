Ramco Systems’ President outlines plans to strengthen hold on US defence market

Spurred by the ongoing geopolitical conflicts and territorial disputes, the US Aerospace and Defence Market is witnessing a massive increase in spending. These are expected to drive the market for aerospace and defense maintenance, repair, & overhaul (MRO).

As a leading aviation software provider, Chennai based Ramco Systems has been disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in various sectors including M&E MRO for Aviation and also HR and Global Payroll, and ERP. Ramco Systems Corporation, USA (RSC) the USA subsidiary of Ramco Systems has recently established its wholly owned, US-based subsidiary – Ramco Systems Defense and Security Incorporated (RSDSI). The focus of RSDI is on the US Defense segment and it has its offices in Washington DC and Dallas.

Manoj Kumar Singh, President – Ramco Systems Corporation, USA, & Chief Customer Officer – Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Ramco Systems, shares updates about the company.

Following are excerpts.

What is the update on the news announcement and why is it a key milestone in Ramco’s Aviation Journey?

The formation of Ramco Systems Defense& Security Incorporated (RSDSI) is a major milestone for Ramco Aviation, and a key structural investment for our growth in the US Defence market. There is a clear realisation in the market that while the security and defense compliance of the software is critical for entry into this segment, the real value comes from the functional and technical richness of the software that directly impacts the end goal of the US military – mission readiness of its aircraft fleet. With Ramco having witnessed significant growth in the US defence segment, and with intent to strengthen our footprint, we have opened new offices for our US based, wholly owned subsidiary, Ramco Systems Defense and Security Incorporated in Dallas and Washington DC. As these two cities are a major hub for US defence prime contractors, our new offices are in the ideal locations for us to strengthen our foothold in the North American defense market.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems. (Photo: GA. Asi)

Our expansion into this segment also showcases how far our Aviation, Aerospace & Defense (AAD) Software’s capabilities has come; the vast amount of functional and technical features we have added over the years have played a major role in winning the trust of leading organizations within this segment.

And, we have also hired retired senior military officials from the US military and have forged partnerships with some of the major defense prime contractors who are helping expand our market reach in this segment.

Update on the Ramco Aviation, Aerospace, and Defense.

On the technology front, Ramco’s integrated end-to-end Aviation Maintenance & Engineering/ Maintenance Repair & Overhaul solution continues to support the needs of Maintenance Repair & Overhaul (MROs), Defense, Heli operators, Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL), Drones/Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), and Airlines. Our customers continue to benefit from streamlined and optimised processes across the organisation, reduced turnaround time (TAT) of aircraft maintenance, improved operational efficiency through migration to paperless operations, and improved overall aircraft availability and mission readiness.

During the year, the company has released an upgraded version of our AAD software containing advanced capabilities on 3rd party engine and component MROs, which is currently being implemented at two of the world’s biggest MRO organisations. In addition to this, we have added new features to Mechanic Anywhere, our flagship mobile application to digitally transform shop floors and enable them to achieve paperless operations through remote access to maintenance documents, technical assistance, and digital sign-offs, which is especially helpful with compliance and statutory related functions. We have also partnered with industry platforms such as OneAero and Aeroxchange to deploy native adaptors that seamlessly integrate with Ramco AAD Software.

On the business front, we have two new defence customers during the previous quarter- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) and a large defence prime contractor for a US Air Force program. We expanded our presence at one of the largest eVTOL manufacturers based out of Germany.

MQ – 9A Block 5. (Photo: GA Asi)

What is this order the company has won from General Atomics?

RSDSI is currently implementing Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.9 for General Atomics’ SkyGuardian Global Support Solutions programme. As part of the implementation, Ramco software will help manage the complete global supply chain planning and execution of parts at multiple depots and repair facilities of GA-ASI at CONUS and OCONUS locations. RSDSI will provide General Atomics with innovations such as mobile applications for mechanics and warehouse workers, which have full offline capabilities and digital task cards to enable paperless operations. General Atomics will use our Aviation Software to manage parts ordering, fulfillment, and supply chain from foreign governments who will be operating SkyGuardian drones. GA-ASI will also offer the complete flight operations and sustainment planning capabilities of Ramco to foreign military customers.