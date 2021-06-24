  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rajnath Singh to visit Cochin Shipyard Limited on Friday to review progress of indigenous aircraft carrier

June 24, 2021 8:48 PM

"Singh will also be briefed on the COVID-19 innovations and the indigenisation efforts of the Indian Navy, as also the aid provided to the civil administration in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic", release said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the Cochin Shipyard Limited on Friday to review the progress of the construction of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) there, a defence release said here.

The Carrier will be christened INS Vikrant on commissioning.

Singh arrived at the Southern Naval Command here on Thursday evening on his maiden visit to the Command, the release said.

He was accompanied by Chief of Naval Staff., Admiral Karambir Singh.

They were received by Vice Admiral A K Chawla, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command.

After reviewing the progress of the IAC construction, Singh will visit a few important training establishments of the Southern Naval Command and will be briefed on important ongoing training and operational activities being undertaken by the Command.

“Singh will also be briefed on the COVID-19 innovations and the indigenisation efforts of the Indian Navy, as also the aid provided to the civil administration in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic”, it said.

He will leave for New Delhi on Friday evening.

