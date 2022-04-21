Rajnath Singh to inaugurate DefConnect 2.0 on Friday

In an effort to attract innovators and investors from India’s leading industries in the defence sector, the Ministry of Defence has organized DefConnect 2.0 which will be inaugurated by defence minister Rajnath Singh.

The event Innovations for Defence Excellence, Defence Innovation Organisation (iDEX-DIO), under the aegis of Department of Defence Production (DDP), in New Delhi will give an opportunity to military representatives, startups, and corporate to ascertain the indigenous innovations for the Indian armed forces.

More about the event

There will be a static exhibition by the start-ups who have been supported by iDEX-DIO.

This event will also be an opportunity for the start-ups to meet up with investors and to showcase their innovative technologies being developed with support from iDEX and their partners.

Importance of iDEX

Platform like iDEX was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 and the idea is to find disruptive solutions to complex challenges through programmes like Defence India Startup Challenges (DISC) and Open Challenges (OC), which will be the key components for the future of military technology.

This platform is like an umbrella organisation which is meant to oversee technology development and potential collaborations in the defence and aerospace field.

So far five rounds of DISC and three rounds of OC have been launched under iDEX and around 2000 individual innovators and start-ups have applied for this.

The sixth edition will be launched on Friday.

And several technological areas have been funded through its Grant-in-Aid framework, Support for Prototype and Research Kickstart (SPARK). A grant up to Rs 1.50 crore to budding entrepreneurs can be granted.

Projects are not only useful for the military but can be used in civilian applications including: Quantum Computation, Artificial Intelligence/Predictive Maintenance/Logistics/Data Analytics, Security/Encryption, Communication etc.