Rajnath Singh talks to Singapore defence minister about reinforcing capacities to fight COVID pandemic

By: |
April 29, 2021 3:06 PM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke to his Singapore counterpart Ng Eng Hen about "reinforcing capacities" to fight the second wave of coronavirus that has hit India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, ventialtors, medical equipments from singapore, Singapore investment firm Temasek, Singapore aid to India for covid, Defence Minister of Singapore, Mr Ng Eng HenSingapore on Wednesday had sent a consignment of oxygen cylinders

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke to his Singapore counterpart Ng Eng Hen about “reinforcing capacities” to fight the second wave of coronavirus that has hit India. Singapore on Wednesday had sent a consignment of oxygen cylinders to support India’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

Singapore investment firm Temasek has also sent medical equipment while India’s Tata Group donated four cryogenic oxygen cylinders sourced from Singapore. “Spoke to the Defence Minister of Singapore, Mr Ng Eng Hen about reinforcing capacities to fight against the second surge of COVID-19 pandemic, Singh said on Twitter.

“I am deeply appreciative of Singapore government’s efforts and support in assisting India in these difficult times,” he mentioned. India is struggling with the infection’s second wave as hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

India saw a record single day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

