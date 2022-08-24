Rajnath Singh says to wipe out terrorisim in all forms all should fight together

To fight against the menance of terrorism, India has called up on Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to fight together to eliminate all its forms.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh in his address to the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting at Tashkent, Uzbekistan asserted that terrorism is the most serious challenge against global peace and security. Also, according to the minister cross border terrorism committed for whatever purpose too is crime against humanity. To make the region stable and peaceful, the minister reiterated India’s resolve to fight all forms of terrorism.

In his address he sought to develop joint institutional capabilities with the SCO member states, keeping in mind the sensitivities of each country and to also create a spirit of cooperation.

For the defence ministers of SCO member states, Singh proposed a workshop to be hosted in India next year on the theme ‘Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief – Risk mitigation and Disaster Resilient Infrastructure’. And also suggested an annual seminar on ‘Topic of Interest’ among the defence think tanks of SCO countries. India plans to organize a think tank seminar next year when India is holding the presidency of SCO.

Support for securing peace in Afghanistan

At the meet he voiced India’s full support to a secure, stable and peaceful Afghanistan and emphasised on respecting its independence, territorial integrity, non interference in internal affairs, sovereignty, and national unity. And urged the defence ministers to encourage the authorities in that country to achieve national reconciliation through dialogue & negotiation. While stressing on the need to provide urgent humanitarian assistance and protecting their fundamental rights, Singh underlined the importance of UNSC for broad based inclusive & representative political structure in the country.

Adding that the territory of Afghanistan must not be used to threaten or attack any country by either providing safe havens, or financial assistance or training.

Ukraine concerns

The minister expressed India’s concern about the humanitarian crisis in and around Ukraine. He said that New Delhi supports talks between Russia and Ukraine to resolve the ongoing crisis and support the efforts of all the global agencies including International Committee of the Red Cross, UN Secretary General, and other UN agencies to provide humanitarian assistance.

On ties with SCO countries, the minister asserted that all the member states are stakeholders in the progress and prosperity of the region and invited all the SCO members to India next year.

Also read: SCO Defence Meet to focus on counter terrorism, radicalisation and crisis in Afghanistan

Meeting with Russian Defence Minister

When he met with Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu on Wednesday, Singh conveyed his appreciation for arresting in Moscow a terrorist. This terrorist was planning attacks in India.