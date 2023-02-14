Rajnath Singh says real-time collaboration key to deal with current global security scenario

At the Defence Ministers’ Conclave on the sidelines of the Aero India 2023 event in Bengaluru, Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, stressed the importance of real-time collaboration in the current complex global security scenario and India’s approach to collective security.

The event was attended by Defence and Deputy Defence Ministers from 27 countries and focused on strengthening cooperation in various areas, including joint ventures, co-development, co-production, training, space, artificial intelligence, and maritime security. The conference’s theme was ‘Shared Prosperity through Enhanced Engagements in Defence’ (SPEED).

During the event, the defence minister emphasised the need to devise new strategies to counter threats such as terrorism, illegal arms trade, drug smuggling, and human trafficking.

And he also reaffirmed India’s focus on a rules-based international order, emphasising cooperation, fairness, respect, and equality among all sovereign nations.

In his address at the conclave the minister stated that the focus should be on providing assistance, in terms of building of institutions and capacities. According to him this will help in bottom-up solutions that can come up organically and will be in consonance with the ethos of the countries being assisted.

Adding that the top-down approach towards solving problems has never been sustainable in the long run. As this leads to debt trap in the long run, conflict, and reaction from the local population.

The conclave was attended by over 160 delegates from several countries, including Defence and Deputy Defence Ministers from 27 countries, 15 Defence and Service Chiefs, and 12 Permanent Secretaries from 80 countries, highlighting India’s tremendous growth and engagement in the defence and security sectors.

According to an official release issued by the Ministry of Defence the minister also offered an enhanced defence partnership to friendly countries that accommodated their national priorities and capacities. And the focus was on developing symbiotic relationships, learning from each other, growing together, and creating a win-win situation for all.