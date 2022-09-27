Rajnath Singh reviews DefExpo 2022 preparation, second iteration of Indo-Africa Defence Dialogue scheduled

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed satisfaction after reviewing the preparations for the upcoming DefExpo 2022 and urged the administrators to make it the best defence show ever. Scheduled between October 18-22 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, it is touted to be the largest one yet spread over more than a million square metres with a record 1,136 firms registering for the event.

The Minister was briefed by officials about the preparations being made by the numerous stakeholders during the meeting. Senior members of the Ministry of Defence, including MOS Ajay Bhatt, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar also attended the meeting.

The second iteration of the India-Africa Defence Dialogue will also take place at the show, and defence ministers from a range of African nations are anticipated to attend. Additionally, a second conclave for the Indian Ocean Region has been scheduled.

The theme for the 12th DefExpo is “Path to Pride” and target promoting, showcasing and creating partnerships for the country’s aerospace and defence manufacturing industries with domestic as well as international clients. The occasion will also help highlight the strength of the indigenous defence sector taking forward the country’s resolve to “Make in India, Make for the World.”

The seven new defence businesses, which were formed from the former Ordnance Factory Board, will also celebrate one year of existence during the DefExpo 2022. These businesses will all be attending DefExpo for the first time.

The inaugural ceremony will be held at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre while the Helipad Exhibition Centre will host the exhibition with live demonstrations at the Sabarmati River Front. Porbandar will host ship visits for the general public by the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. The IIT Delhi start-up Botlabs, an iDEX winner, has also organised the largest drone display ever.

More than 50 startups will display their products. States and Union Territories can also erect pavilions at the event for the first time and some have already confirmed their attendance. More than 300 partnerships involving Memoranda of Understanding, agreements for the transfer of technology, and product launches are being completed.