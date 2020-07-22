Rajnath Singh meets top IAF Commanders: Lauds them for quick deployment in forward locations

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh addressing the inaugural session of the Air Force Commander’s Conference in New Delhi on 22 nd July, 2020. Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar, Secretary, Department of Defence Production Shri Raj Kumar, and Air Force Commanders are also seen in the picture. (Credit:Ministry of Defence)

In the wake of the India-China border tensions and the process of disengagement going on in the eastern Ladakh, defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with the top commander of the Indian Air Force in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Addressing the inaugural session of the Air Force Commander’s Conference, “praised the IAF for the quick deployment of assets in the forward locations in view of the growing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).”

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria welcomed the defence minister and other senior officials from the MoD.

While stressing that the quick action has sent a strong message to the adversaries, the minister expressed appreciation on the proactive response by the IAF in strengthening its operational capabilities in the last few months.

The minister also assured the commanders that all requirements of the armed forces will be fulfilled.

The IAF has been adapting to changes in technology and in the process has adopted the emerging new technologies including Artificial Intelligence, Cyber and Space domains and Nano Technology.

What did the Air Chief say?

He urged the Commanders to focus on the handling situations at short notice and to ensure robust response.

What to expect over the next two days?

During the three days meet, as has been reported earlier the IAF commanders are expected to discuss ways to augment the IAF’s presence along the LAC with China.

The three day meeting also comes close on the heels of the arrival of the French fighters `Rafale’. Five Rafel out of the 36 India has ordered are arriving month-end equipped with the most potent weapons. And they will be based at the Ambala Air Force Station.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria during the inaugural session of the Air Force Commander’s Conference in New Delhi on 22 nd July, 2020. (Credit:Ministry of Defence)

While reviewing the air defence system of the country, the commanders are likely to discuss evolving security architecture in the region and how to boost the combat capability of the service.

IAF’s message to China

Over the eastern Ladakh region, the IAF has been carrying out night time combat air patrols. And it has deployed 30 MKI fighter jets, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 aircraft to fight Chinese aggression. On Tuesday, P8i and the MiG-29K of the Indian Navy have also been deployed.

Last week in a joint Indian Army and IAF drill in the presence of the defence minister in Ladakh the Apache attack helicopters as well as the fleet of Chinook heavy-lift helicopters, C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft and C-130J Super Hercules all were present.