Rajnath Singh launches online project monitoring portal for military engineer services

"It (portal) will enable real-time monitoring of projects from its inception to completion," the ministry's statement noted.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday launched a web-based project monitoring portal for military engineer services (MES), a statement said.
Not just MES, even the armed forces would be able to gain access about the project information using this portal, it said.
The portal has been developed by the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-G).
