Rajnath Singh approves better infrastructure services for the Armed Forces

Following the government’s nod the personnel of the Indian armed forces can now get sustainable living and work places which will be based on the green building standards. Under the revised “scales of accommodation 2022” (SoA) for the country’s armed forces and the Indian Coast Guard, approved by the defence minister Rajnath Singh, the accommodation size has increased by almost 10 per cent of the currently permitted plinth area of the house or flat for all.

Now there will be car garages for the Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and Jawans, according to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

More about SoA

These new accommodations have been constructed with better facilities and infrastructure and specifications in line with the requirement of the personnel.

It has also ensured that the land has been used to the optimum by building multi-storey apartment buildings and austerity measures have been considered by combining common facilities. These accommodations are also for the defence civilians and there are amenities in all the public buildings for the persons with disabilities and gender commonality too has been ensured.

These structures are going to be energy efficient, water conservation, improved structural design, smart metering, multi-level parking, water conservation and handling waste, maintenance and fire safety, and smart metering.

What are the major changes in the SoA?

The last time SoA was approved by the government was in 2009. The SoA actually defines the authorization for construction facilities for training, administrative, living and recreation facilities for the defence services, operational and functional too.

For the first time the SoA include car garages for around 75 percent of junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and 50 percent of other ranks (ORs).

What was the case so far?

According to officials, while the officers were authorized car garages, JCOs and ORs were entitled only to scooter garages, officials said.

Adding, this time another major change is 10 percent increase in plinth area of single accommodation for officers, JCOs and Ors.

What was the need to revise?

The revision which is in line with programmes like Swachh Bharat, Digital India, Sugamya Bharat, green building movement as well as renewable energy, runs into hundreds of pages according to reports.

Who will construct these amenities and buildings?

Military Engineer Services (MES) which is an important part of the Corps of Engineers is responsible for providing infrastructure to the defence services. It is an important part of the Corps of Engineers.

The defence minister according to the MoD’s official statement has asked MES to provide better infrastructure services to the armed forces and contribute towards nation building.

Budget

Annual budget of around Rs 13,000 crore has been set aside for the construction and maintenance agency of the armed forces.

MES Trimmed

Based on the recommendations made by the Lt General DB Shekatkar committee, in 2019, around 9,300 posts in MES were abolished to help in enhancing the army’s combat potential to trim its expenditure.