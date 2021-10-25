Rajnath invites friendly nations to DefExpo 2022; Indian companies’ expertise in aerospace & defence will be on display

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh addressing Ambassadors’ Round Table for DefExpo 2022, in New Delhi on October 25, 2021.

On Monday, around 200 delegates, Heads of Missions, ambassadors, Defence Attaches, and senior officers attended the Round Table briefing about the DefExpo-2022. To meet its target of USD 5 billion in defence exports, the DefExpo is expected to play a very significant role and will help in showcasing India’s private sector as well as public sector companies’ expertise in the aerospace and defence manufacturing and critical technologies.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, invited all the delegates and their defence companies to participate in the DefExpo next year and shared details about the country’s defence industry and the arrangements being made for the expo.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh interacting with a foreign delegate during Ambassadors’ Round Table for DefExpo 2022, in New Delhi on October 25, 2021. Also seen are Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Raj Kumar.

The Round Table chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh was a reflection of the global interest in India’s defence and aerospace sector.

More about the DefExpo 2022

The DefExpo is heading to Gandhinagar, Gujarat and will be in March and not February.

According to the minister the expo next year will sow seeds of international partnerships and new ventures.

And will help in catering to the global defence requirements, boosting investment and further strengthen the defence and aerospace ecosystem.

Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Raj Kumar addressing Ambassadors’ Round Table for DefExpo 2022, chaired by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi on October 25, 2021.

The exhibition will cater to global defence requirements; help in attracting more investments, help in bolstering Indian aerospace & defence ecosystem.

“India has potential for R&D in disruptive technologies, futuristic capabilities, cyberspace and space, Block-chain, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, 3D Printing, and Digital Frontier. And this will be on display during the DefExpo,” Mr Singh added.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh launching the DefExpo 2022 website during

Ambassadors’ Round Table for DefExpo 2022, in New Delhi on October 25, 2021.

In the resurgent India, defence manufacturing has been identified as a pillar of growth. According to the minister next year there will be greater presence of India, and global vendors, OEMs and foreign countries. “This increased international participation will help in mutually advantageous relationships between India and other countries.”

India is already exporting to more than 75 countries through collaborative efforts and due to this the defence exports has increased more 334 percent in the last five years.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh addressing Ambassadors’ Round Table for DefExpo 2022, in New Delhi on October 25, 2021.

The minister also highlighted the efforts and reforms made by the government for modernising the country’s armed forces and making a self-reliant and strong defence industry.

For the first time in 15 years, there has been an increase in the defence capital outlay in the budget of 2021-22 by 18.75 % from the preceding year.

Also, simplifying industrial licensing process; 74 percent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) through automatic route; for Critical Technologies 100 percent with Government approvals; Open General Export License policy has been introduced; Indigenisation of 209 items; seven new Defence PSUs launched; testing and trial facilities opened up for the private sector.

The minister also reiterated the government’s commitment to the collective security system as laid down in Chapter VII of the UN Charter.