Rajnath compliments BSF jawans for ‘phenomenal work’ at India-Pakistan border

Home Minister Rajnath Singh complimented BSF jawans today for rendering “phenomenal work” at the India-Pakistan border in the past few days and ensuring that the country was never let down. Addressing the troops and officers of the border guarding force at their camp here, the minister said the BSF had always delivered what it promised and that all their feats were usually not known to everyone.

The Border Security Force (BSF) jawans have done a “phenomenal work” at the border. There have been two casualties of the force recently but they have never let the country down, he said. He said this while honouring the 2nd successful Mount Everest expedition team of the force, led by Padma Shri awardee Loveraj Singh Dharmshaktu. Dharmshaktu, an assistant commandant-rank officer of the force, also created a personal record as he became the only Indian to have climbed the Mount Everest seven times.

The 15-member team also created a national record as all its members climbed the world’s largest peak last month, and the last such record was held by the Army when all the members of their 14-member team scaled the 8,848-metre peak. The expedition team, that was flagged off from here on March 20, also brought down with them about 700 kg of garbage from the peak.