Rafale will give India unprecedented combat capabilities, says IAF vice chief Air Marshal SB Deo

The Rafale is a beautiful aircraft which will give India "unprecedented" combat capabilities, the Indian Air Force said Wednesday amid escalating controversy over the Rs 58,000 crore deal.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 5, 2018 4:40 PM
Rafale deal, india, IAF, sb deo, indian air force, Rafale fighter jets, france Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal S B Deo also said those criticising the Rafale deal must understand the laid down norms and procurement procedure. (Reuters)

The Rafale is a beautiful aircraft which will give India “unprecedented” combat capabilities, the Indian Air Force said Wednesday amid escalating controversy over the Rs 58,000 crore deal. Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal S B Deo also said those criticising the Rafale deal must understand the laid down norms and procurement procedure. “It is a beautiful aircraft..It is a very capable aircraft and we are waiting to fly it,” he said on the sidelines of an event when asked about the controversy surrounding the Rafale deal.

The air marshal said Rafale jets will give India unprecedented advantage over its adversaries in the region. India had inked an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore.

The delivery of the jets is scheduled to begin from September 2019. The Congress has raised several questions about the deal, including rates of the aircraft, while the government has rejected the charges.

