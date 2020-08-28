Rafale jets to join ‘Golden Arrows’: IAF to induct french fighters in September

These aircraft will add more power in the IAF Fleet and the defence capability of India.

The Indian Air Force will formally induct the first five French Rafale fighters in a ceremony where the defence minister Rajnath Singh will be present with his French counterpart. “On September 10, the defence minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart French counterpart Florence Parly will be present during the induction ceremony,” sources confirmed to Financial Express Online.

First of the five out of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft which arrived end of July were ferried by the IAF pilots who had undergone intensive training at the Dassault Aviation Facility, Merignac, France. There will be three single-seater and two twin-seater fighters which are going to be inducted.

The induction ceremony will take place at the Air Force Station, Ambala, where the fighters will join the Squadron 17 the “Golden Arrows”.

The French company Dassault Aviation has so far handed over ten fighter aircraft to IAF out of the 36 which have been ordered. The second batch of these aircraft are due to reach India in October. And as per the contract the delivery will be completed by end of 2021.

India-France Defence Cooperation

These aircraft will add more power in the IAF Fleet and the defence capability of India. The Bilateral Defence Cooperation between the two countries will deepen further.

The Weapon Package for Rafale comes from MBDA

MBDA Spokesperson told Financial Express Online, “The Indian Air Force’s Dassault Rafale combat aircraft are not just a fast and agile modern fighter but one that comes armed with a highly potent set of weapons from MBDA that are unrivalled by any of India’s neighbours.”

“The most famous of these weapons is the Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile, which is widely recognised as a game changer for air combat. The Meteor is powered by a unique rocket ramjet motor that gives Meteor far more engine power, for much longer than any other missile. This means it can fly faster, fly longer, and manoeuvre more than any other missile – giving Meteor the ability to chase down and destroy agile hostile fighters at even the furthers of ranges. As a result, Meteor has a no-escape zone many times greater than any other air-to-air missile.”

India’s Rafales will also be equipped with the SCALP deep-strike cruise missile from MBDA. This stealthy weapon has proven repeatedly in combat its unerring ability to strike hardened and protected targets deep inside hostile territory – without the need for the Rafale to enter hostile airspace.

“The IAF’s Rafales will also be equipped with MICA, a missile the Indian Air Force knows very well as it is also part of the upgrade package for the IAF’s Mirage 2000 aircraft. And is the only missile in the world featuring two interoperable seekers (active radar and imaging infrared). This covers the spectrum from close-in dogfight to long beyond visual range. It also has the capability to fly out to BVR in passive mode, and has the nickname “silent killer”, ” the company spokesperson added.