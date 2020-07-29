Rafale fighter jets to land in Ambala LIVE: India to get air power edge over rivals

Rafale Jets refueling on the way to India.

Rafale fighter jets in India LIVE: After flying for around 7,000 km, the beasts, Rafale, will land at the Ambala Air Force Base today. At Ambala, they will be received by the Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. Five French-made fighter jets, which have been considered as game-changer for Indian Air Force will be inducted in the No. 17 Squadron, ‘Golden Arrows’. These fighter jets took off from Merignac airbase in the French port city of Bordeaux and covered around thousands of miles before arriving at the Ambala Air Force Base. Meanwhile, the Ambala Cantt area has been declared as a ‘no-drone area’ as it is a sensitive zone. Also, no photography allowed in the area, and If anyone violates these orders, action will be taken against them, warned DSP Ambala Cantt Ram Kumar. Sector 144 CrPC has been enforced in 4 villages closer to Ambala airbase and gathering of people on roofs and photography during landing has been strictly prohibited.

Three Rafale fighter jets are single-seater and two are twin-seater. These beasts were flown by IAF pilots for seven hours with the help of the mid-air refuellers. It had a brief stopover at Al Dhafra airbase in the United Arab Emirates. Though the distance between India and UAE is not big, the fighter jets had to maintain a certain speed to keep up with the refuellers.

