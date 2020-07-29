Rafale fighter jets to land in Ambala LIVE: India to get air power edge over rivals

Rafale fighter jets in India LIVE: After flying for around 7,000 km, the beasts, Rafale, will land at the Ambala Air Force Base today. At Ambala, they will be received by the Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. Five French-made fighter jets, which have been considered as game-changer for Indian Air Force will be inducted in the No. 17 Squadron, ‘Golden Arrows’. These fighter jets took off from Merignac airbase in the French port city of Bordeaux and covered around thousands of miles before arriving at the Ambala Air Force Base. Meanwhile, the Ambala Cantt area has been declared as a ‘no-drone area’ as it is a sensitive zone. Also, no photography allowed in the area, and If anyone violates these orders, action will be taken against them, warned DSP Ambala Cantt Ram Kumar. Sector 144 CrPC has been enforced in 4 villages closer to Ambala airbase and gathering of people on roofs and photography during landing has been strictly prohibited.
Three Rafale fighter jets are single-seater and two are twin-seater. These beasts were flown by IAF pilots for seven hours with the help of the mid-air refuellers. It had a brief stopover at Al Dhafra airbase in the United Arab Emirates. Though the distance between India and UAE is not big, the fighter jets had to maintain a certain speed to keep up with the refuellers.
Highlights
Though, in light of a fairly prolonged spell of no significant value additions to a fleet having to contend with, even sheer numbers well short of the sanctioned strength, the brouhaha about the Rafale isn’t without a reason. It would, however, be prudent at this juncture to make a realistic assessment of what they bring to the plate in terms of real deterrence, as regards our larger Northern neighbour in particular. Read more from Wing Commander Abhishek Matiman (Retd)
First batch of 5 Rafale aircraft will arrive in Ambala today to join the India Air Force (IAF) fleet. Section 144 CrPC imposed in 4 villages closer to Ambala airbase. Gathering of people on roofs & photography during landing strictly prohibited.
The first batch of five Rafale aircraft would be arriving in Ambala today to join the India Air Force (IAF) fleet. India Meteorological Department has predicted, 'generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' for Ambala today. (ANI)