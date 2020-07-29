  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Rafale fighter jets to land in Ambala LIVE India to get air power edge over rivals

Rafale fighter jets to land in Ambala LIVE: India to get air power edge over rivals

By: |
Updated: July 29, 2020 8:43:23 am

Rafale in Ambala, India LIVE updates: Three Rafale fighter jets are single-seater and two are twin-seater. These beasts were flown by IAF pilots for seven hours with the help of the mid-air refuellers.

rafale, rafale live news ambala, rafael, france, rafale india, rafale jet, rafale news, rafel, france to india distance, ambala air base, Narendra Modi, dassault rafale, rafale jets, india to france distance, rafale speed, rafale price, rafale deal, rafael news, amca, rafale fighter jets, france to india, rafele, rafale aircraft, mirage 2000Rafale Jets refueling on the way to India.

Rafale fighter jets in India LIVE: After flying for around 7,000 km, the beasts, Rafale, will land at the Ambala Air Force Base today. At Ambala, they will be received by the Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. Five French-made fighter jets, which have been considered as game-changer for Indian Air Force will be inducted in the No. 17 Squadron, ‘Golden Arrows’. These fighter jets took off from Merignac airbase in the French port city of Bordeaux and covered around thousands of miles before arriving at the Ambala Air Force Base. Meanwhile, the Ambala Cantt area has been declared as a ‘no-drone area’ as it is a sensitive zone. Also, no photography allowed in the area, and If anyone violates these orders, action will be taken against them, warned DSP Ambala Cantt Ram Kumar. Sector 144 CrPC has been enforced in 4 villages closer to Ambala airbase and gathering of people on roofs and photography during landing has been strictly prohibited.

Three Rafale fighter jets are single-seater and two are twin-seater. These beasts were flown by IAF pilots for seven hours with the help of the mid-air refuellers. It had a brief stopover at Al Dhafra airbase in the United Arab Emirates. Though the distance between India and UAE is not big, the fighter jets had to maintain a certain speed to keep up with the refuellers.

Read More

Live Blog

Rafale Jets Landing in Ambala Air Base LIVE

Highlights

    08:43 (IST)29 Jul 2020
    Rafale Jets in Ambala LIVE: IAF’s oldest living IAF fighter pilot turns 100

    Retired Squadron Leader Dalip Singh Majithia, who holds the distinction of being the oldest living IAF fighter pilot, turned 100 on Monday. Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria extended his greetings to the centenarian who had retired in August 1947 when India achieved Independence. Read More

    08:36 (IST)29 Jul 2020
    Rafale Jets in Ambala LIVE: The gust of wind, holding China’s PLAAF in a spot of bother

    Though, in light of a fairly prolonged spell of no significant value additions to a fleet having to contend with, even sheer numbers well short of the sanctioned strength, the brouhaha about the Rafale isn’t without a reason. It would, however, be prudent at this juncture to make a realistic assessment of what they bring to the plate in terms of real deterrence, as regards our larger Northern neighbour in particular.  Read more from Wing Commander Abhishek Matiman (Retd)

    08:23 (IST)29 Jul 2020
    Rafale Jets in Ambala LIVE: Section 144 CrPC near Ambala air base

    First batch of 5 Rafale aircraft will arrive in Ambala today to join the India Air Force (IAF) fleet. Section 144 CrPC imposed in 4 villages closer to Ambala airbase. Gathering of people on roofs & photography during landing strictly prohibited.

    08:22 (IST)29 Jul 2020
    Rafale Jets in Ambala LIVE: How's the weather at Ambala?

    The first batch of five Rafale aircraft would be arriving in Ambala today to join the India Air Force (IAF) fleet. India Meteorological Department has predicted, 'generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' for Ambala today. (ANI)

    Rafale in India: On Monday morning (July 27), the fighter aircraft had taken off from the Merignac air base in the French port city of Bordeaux and flying for almost seven hours nonstop with the help of the refuellers covered a distance of 7000 km and landed late evening at Al Dhafra airbase in the United Arab Emirates last night.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1US, South Korea agree to revise missile pact to facilitate Seoul’s spy satellite
    2Make in India: Indian and Turkish shipyards close contract for building FSS ships for the Indian Navy
    3IAF’s Rafale, the gust of wind, holding China’s PLAAF in a spot of bother