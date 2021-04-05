Quad navies meet in eastern Ocean region for 3 day exercise La Pérouse

Frigate Surcouf is participating. (Photo courtesy: I)ndian Navy

For the first time ever Indian Navy assets are participating in multi-lateral French maritime exercise La Pérouse. The exercise which has taken off today (April 5-7, 2021) is being conducted in the Eastern Indian Ocean Region.

According to the Indian Navy, “this exercise will showcase high levels of synergy, coordination and interoperability between the friendly navies.”

The navies of the Quad are participating in the drill – the US, Australia, Japan, Australia and India. The drill has taken off ahead of the visit by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

And, India joining the drill for the first time assumes importance as it comes close on the heels of the recently concluded first Leaders summit of the Quad which was called by the US President Joe Biden.

The participation by the Indian Navy in the drill led by France highlights the shared values with friendly navies, and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order, as well as ensuring freedom of seas.

Indian Navy’s assets which are being deployed

For the first time, INS Satpura, with a helicopter on board has been sent out along with INS Kiltan, and the P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

The Indian Navy ships and aircraft will be participating in drills at sea with ships and aircraft of French Navy (FN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) and United States Navy (USN).

Assets of other navies

La Pérouse is being led by French Navy. FN Ships Tonnerre, an amphibious assault ship and frigate Surcouf are participating.

The US Navy is represented in the exercise by amphibious transport dock ship Somerset.

From Australia, Her Majesty’s Australian Ships (HMAS) Anzac, a frigate and tanker Sirius have been deployed by RAN.

Destroyer Akebono, of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Ship (JMSDF) is there.

Besides the ships, the helicopters which are onboard the ships are participating in the exercise.

More about the drill

There will be complex and advanced naval operations and these will include the surface warfare, weapon firing exercises, tactical manoeuvres and seamanship evolutions such as replenishment at sea. And cross deck flying operations, and anti-air warfare and air defence exercises.