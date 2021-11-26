Putin is coming to India! 21st India-Russia annual summit on Dec 6, says MEA

On the same day, the first ever 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will take place between the two countries, which means that the foreign and defence ministers will be accompanying President Putin. (File image)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is coming on a day-long visit to India for the 21st edition of the annual summit between the two countries.

Ministry of External Affairs announces the visit

Announcing this, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi announced that the Russian leader will be in India for the summit. And, “This will be the first in-person meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin since their BRICS meeting in Brasilia in 2019.”

Due to global pandemic of COVID-19, the annual summit could not take place in 2020, however, “The two leaders have been in regular touch and had six telephonic talks and have met virtually for multilateral summits,” Mr Bagchi announced.

Agenda of the summit on December 6

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this edition of the annual summit will further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Also during the discussions the bilateral relations will be reviewed and explore ways of deepening relations between the two countries. The leaders will also get an opportunity to exchange views on not only regional, but multilateral and international issues.

On the same day, the first ever 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will take place between the two countries, which means that the foreign and defence ministers will be accompanying President Putin.

The 20th edition of the annual summit had taken place in the Russian city of Vladivostok in 2019 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited that country.

COVID-19 crisis and the vaccines will also be discussed between the leaders.

India-Russia Relations

At the end of talks between the two leaders, several agreements in various sectors including space, military, science & technology and others are expected.

The visit comes at a time when Russia has started the delivery of the S-400 Triumf ‘SA-21 Growler’ air defence systems. The Russian side has officially announced that the process has started. And by December the first regimental set of the air defence system will reach India. The contract was inked during the annual summit in 2018 in the presence of the two leaders.

Also, the production of the long awaited AK-203 assault rifles will start in UP soon.

Both countries are keen to further expand their cooperation in various sectors special in connectivity, innovations, drones technology, space, trade and healthcare.

Arctic Council

Getting involved in the Arctic Council will be talked about, as Moscow is holding the presidency.