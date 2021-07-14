Putin expected to visit India; India-Russia support intra-Afghan talks, says Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev

The annual summit is also scheduled for later this year and President Vladimir Putin is being discussed. (File image)

With Taliban fighters rapidly increasing their hold over large areas in Afghanistan, the Afghan security forces continue their fight in pushing them back. And, as the situation in that country is deteriorating further, Russian envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev says that both India and Russia are supportive of the intra-Afghan talks. “It is critically important to support Afghanistan and to make it independent. Both Russia and India are in support of intra-Afghan talks and these will be based on commitments of the parties. And to make sure that the future government is inclusive.”

“It is important to support Afghanistan and make the country independent,” the Russian envoy said in his opening statement.

On what could be India’s role in Afghanistan

For the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, there is no military solution. India and Russia, both have interest in that country and amidst growing security concerns a number of countries have started scaling down their presence there.

“Taliban is the current reality in Afghanistan. And, the role of India and the regional players is extremely important,” said Russian Deputy Chief of Mission, Roman Babushkin.

Adding, “Formation of a government which is inclusive and has representation from all the ethnic groups would help in paving the way for stability and peace in Afghanistan.”

The first ever Indo-Russia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

According to the Russian envoy, the first ever 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is expected to take place in 2021. The annual summit is also scheduled for later this year and President Vladimir Putin is being discussed.” Also on the calendar of events is the RIC (Russia, India and China) meet, as well as the BRICS summit which will take place in New Delhi.

According to the Russian envoy, the recent visit of the external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar to Moscow shows an indication of the attention both sides are giving to each other. “His visit was a very timely follow up on Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s visit to New Delhi earlier this year. These visits are important in view of the preparation for big events later this year,” the envoy said.

Update from Kabul

Giving an update to Financial Express Online, Kabul based journalist Said Amir Akbari, says, “Afghan security forces are still on defensive mode and Taliban is gaining more territory. Recently Taliban gained district in central Afghanistan mostly Hazarra shitia minority backed by Iran. But, Taliban is facing very tough job to get control of district in Bamyan central Afghanistan where Hazara shitia minority exists. Afghans security forces supported by militia fighters are defending their territory and have prevented Taliban from gaining more districts.”

“Taliban will face huge challenges to gain more territory in central Afghanistan of Bamyan province, one of the those safest provinces in Afghanistan where huge Buddha exist and tens of foreign tourists and hundreds of local tourist visit Bamyan every year for it is famous Buddha’s and famous lake,”the Kabul based journalist adds.

Why will the Taliban face a challenge?

According to Said Amir Akbari, “The reason why Taliban fighters will face tough challenges of gaining more territory in central province of Bamyan and Ghazni provinces where Hazarra minority present and they will defend their territory until they killed because Taliban fighters killed Hazara fighters even if they had surrendered to Taliban due to their religion.”