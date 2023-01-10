Punjab Police’s ongoing campaign against drugs lead to sizeable Heroin recovery, three arrests

Punjab Police has achieved a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling network.

The joint operation by BSF & Fazilka Police in the state, resulted in recovery of drugs and those involved. The teams arrested 2 drug cartel kingpins engaged in drug trafficking on massive scale and recovered 31.02 Kg Heroin.



During night intervening January 5-6, alert BSF troops noted suspicious movement in AOR of BOP Chakmira, 55 Bn, Abohar sector and fired upon the suspects. Following the footprints from the border fence, officers and troops cordoned of the area and followed up evidence leading upto the border village.



The BSF staff’s effort jointly alongwith the police resulted in arrest of two persons and recovery of narcotics from the suspects in district Fazilka.



FIR has been registered and further investigation ongoing to break forward and backward/linkages. After the arrest, the Punjab Government tweeted the details adding that 29 packets of heroin was recovered.

As per the latest tweets by the Fazilka police, the ongoing campaign against drugs, have resulted in the Fazilka Police arresting another one accused and led to recovery of 408 kg poppy husk on January 8.