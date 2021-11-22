  • MORE MARKET STATS

Punjab: Grenade blast near Pathankot Army camp

November 22, 2021 10:22 AM

No casualty was reported in the blast that took place late on Sunday night in front of Triveni gate of the cantonment, they said.

After the blast, an alert has been sounded in the area, they said.

A grenade blast occurred outside a gate of the Army cantonment here, prompting authorities to sound an alert, police said on Monday.

However, no casualty was reported in the blast that took place late on Sunday night in front of Triveni gate of the cantonment, they said.

Police said that some unidentified motorcyclists lobbed the grenade in front of the military area, and they were verifying CCTV images.

After the blast, an alert has been sounded in the area, they said.

