Pulwama terror attack: India starts briefing international Community about Pakistan’s active role

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Reuters)

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale has already started meeting with envoys of P5 nations, key countries in Europe, Gulf nations and Asia to brief them on Pakistan’s involvement in supporting terrorism. (The P5+1 refers to the UN Security Council’s five permanent members – the P5; namely China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States; plus Germany.)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the end of the CCS meeting in the morning had announced that the Ministry of External Affairs will initiate all possible steps to ensure complete isolation from the international community of Pakistan, which is expected to have a hand in the attack carried out by terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

There has been a global condemnation over the heinous attack by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Jammu and Kashmir that has claimed the life of over 40 paramilitary troopers and left many injured.

The US President Donald Trump has asked Pakistan to “end immediately” the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil.

“The US calls on Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence and terror in the region. This attack only strengthens our resolve to bolster counter-terrorism cooperation and coordination between the US and India,” Trump’s Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Reiterating Moscow’s “readiness for further strengthening counter-terrorist cooperation with Indian partners”, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the “brutal crime” and said that “the perpetrators and sponsors of the attack, undoubtedly, should be duly punished”.

Chinese State Councilor & Foreign minister Wang Yi has written to external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj condemning the Pulwama suicide attack, expressing deep sympathy to families of the victims & injured, and stressed that the Chinese side resolutely opposes and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said her country “remains steadfast in its support of the global fight against terrorism,” reaffirming a resolve “to prevent radicalization and defeat terrorism in all its forms”.

Both Indonesia and Australia too have expressed their condemnation about the attack.

The European Union in a statement said that “as a strategic partner of India, the EU reaffirms its full solidarity at such a difficult moment”.

Even Saudi Arabia also denounced the “cowardly” attack and said it stands with India against terrorism and extremism. Incidentally, the Crown Prince will be visiting Islamabad ahead of his visit to India.

What options does India have?

– Possibly downgrade its mission in Islamabad.

– It has been done earlier in 2001 soon after the attack on the Parliament.

– Indian missions across the globe will be briefing governments about the active role Pakistan in perpetrating terrorism against India

– There could be plans to engage more with Gulf nations who have been traditionally supporting Pakistan