Pulwama encounter: Two Hizbul terrorists killed; one Indian Army Major and soldier injured

Two Hizbul Commanders were killed in an encounter in Pulwama today. One Indian Army Major and one soldier were also injured in exchange of fire. (Representative Photo)

Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were gunned down today in an encounter with security forces in Drabgam village of Pulwama in Jammu & Kashmir. It was reported that the slain terrorists have been identified as Sameer Ahmed Bhat, alias Sameer Tiger and his aide Aqib Khan. Earlier this morning, the police, CRPF and army personnel had cordoned off the area around the Drabgam village in Pulwama. The security forces had laid siege after getting a tip-off from the intelligence agencies, reports added.

The joint operation was launched between CRPF, 44 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army and J&K Police. However, the operation soon turned into an encounter injuring Indian Army Major and one soldier. The security personnel are now being treated at a military base hospital in Badami Bagh.

Security forces which moved in on the hideout came under heavy fire from the terrorists who were hiding in that area. “As we moved in on the terrorists, they open fired and we had to retaliate. This triggered an encounter and exchange of fire “, officials told the media. It was also reported that a large number of local youth proceeded towards the encounter site, pelted stones and tried to penetrate the cordoned off area to help the terrorists escape. This also resulted in a clash between the J&K police and the protesters.

The security personnel also had to resort to tear gas shelling and pellet firing to clear the protesting locals. The locals have also claimed that around 10 people have been injured in the clashes. As of now, internet and mobile services have been completely blocked across Pulwama and South Kashmir, to avoid the flow of information through social media. Security has also been tightened in the border areas to ensure that there are no protests.