Pulwama encounter: Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen militant involved in grenade attack on police party killed in Jammu and Kashmir

By: | Srinagar | Published: October 18, 2018 10:54 AM
jammu and kashmir, Pulwama, J&K civilian dead, Jammu and Kashmir civilian dead, Murran area, india, defence Showkat Ahmad Bhat was wanted in Wednesday’s Pattan grenade incident and was killed in the gunfight in the south Kashmir district. (Representational Image)

A Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) militant involved in a grenade attack in which three police personnel were injured in Baramulla district was killed Thursday in a gunfight with security forces in Pulwama district, police said. Showkat Ahmad Bhat was wanted in Wednesday’s Pattan grenade incident and was killed in the gunfight in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said some arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession. Bhat had managed to escape Wednesday while his accomplice, Faizan Majeed Bhat – a resident of Tral in Pulwama – was arrested by the police who chased them after the militants lobbed a grenade on a police party at a naka in Pattan area.

Three police personnel, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Zafar Mehdi, were injured in the attack. The duo had recently joined Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen outfit, the official said.

